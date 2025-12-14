For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

This is the moment a heroic bystander tackled a gunman to the ground during the Bondi Beach mass shooting as Jewish families gathered to celebrate Hanukkah.

Footage appears to show a man tackling one of the suspected terrorists before wrestling a rifle from his hands and pointing it at him, forcing the alleged attacker to retreat.

New South Wales Police have confirmed that 12 people have died in the shooting, including one suspected gunman. The other alleged shooter is in police custody and injured.

A further 29 are being treated for a range of serious injuries, including two police officers, according to the force.

The force has confirmed the mass shooting was a terrorist incident that was “designed to target the Jewish community”.

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, told a press conference in Canberra that the Bondi Beach attack was "an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism".

He hailed the bystander as an “genuine hero” as he described the footage as “unbelievable”.

“A man walking up to gunman who had fired on the community and single handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless other people,” he added.

( AFP via Getty Images )

“That man is a genuine hero and I’ve no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery.”

Terrified locals reported hearing “up to 50” gunshots in the Archer Park area at around 6.45pm local time, where up to 1000 people had gathered for an event to celebrate the first day of the Jewish holiday.

New South Wales Police force warned members of the public to take shelter as they responded to the developing situation.

Horrifying footage shared on social media appears to show two shooters firing from a bridge at a beach carpark, while members of the public can be heard screaming.

Later footage appeared to show two suspects pinned to the ground by police, with shot gun cartridges littered on the floor. Police are investigating whether there is a third attacker or anyone else linked to the atrocity.

Mr Albanese added: "This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith.

"An act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation, an attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian, and every Australian tonight will be like me, devastated on this attack on our way of life.

"There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation. Let me be clear, we will eradicate it.”