Australia investigating ‘shocking’ arson attack at Melbourne synagogue

Australian police have launched a hunt for the suspect who set fire to a synagogue in East Melbourne while 20 worshippers were inside, in the latest suspected targeting of the nation’s Jewish community.

An unknown man entered the synagogue on Albert Street in East Melbourne at about 8pm on Friday and started a fire before fleeing the scene on foot, Victoria police said in a statement.

No one was hurt in the incident, as all 20 people inside the synagogue evacuated themselves through the rear of the building.

The attack came just hours before two other incidents — a protest at an Israeli restaurant in Melbourne’s CBD and an early morning arson and vandalism in Greensborough — prompting police to investigate whether the events are linked.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese condemned the “shocking acts” and said antisemitism has no place in Australia.

He pledged full federal support for Victorian authorities investigating the incident, which occured on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening for spiritual reflection.

“Those responsible for these shocking acts must face the full force of the law, and my government will provide all necessary support toward this effort,” the prime minister said.

Police said firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which was contained to the front entrance.

“Police are still working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the fire, including the motivation behind the incident,” the police said.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for antisemitic or hate-based behaviour,” the statement added.

The attack has not been declared a terrorist incident but arson was being treated very seriously, Victoria police commander Zorka Dunstan said.

“At this stage, we are not declaring this a terrorist incident; we will determine the intent of the persons involved to determine if it is terrorism,” officer Dunstan said.

This comes amid a spate of antisemitic incidents in Australia this year, with homes, schools, synagogues, and vehicles targeted by vandalism and arson —drawing condemnation from Israel, one of the country’s longstanding allies.

In another incident just hours later, a group of around 20 protesters stormed into an Israeli restaurant on Hardware Street in Melbourne’s CBD. Witnesses said the group shouted “Death to the IDF” — referring to the Israel Defence Forces — before entering the restaurant, Miznon.

In a third incident on Saturday, Victoria Police said a group of people entered a business in Greensborough at around 4.30am and set fire to three cars. They also used spray paint to vandalise the vehicles.

Police were working to determine whether the three incidents were linked.