Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven people have been arrested at a pro-Palestine rally in central London, as hundreds gathered amid a heavy police presence.

A man was arrested on suspicion of holding a placard suggesting support for banned organisations, while four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and two others on suspicion of breaching conditions put in place for the protest.

One of the conditions prevents anyone involved in the protest from entering a specific area around Portland Place.

open image in gallery Protesters hold a banner during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in London ( REUTERS )

A masked protester wearing a Celtic football tracksuit was seen being handcuffed by police and escorted away from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) rally in Whitehall, with a large group following with megaphones and chanting: “Let him go.”

Also at Saturday’s protest, a woman was laid on the ground as a group of police officers appeared to be detaining her, prompting a large crowd to surround the officers and shout “you’re a disgrace”, “shame on you” and “let her go”.

A minor scuffle broke out as police attempted to push protesters away before officers took the woman behind some barriers while people continued to chant “let her go”.

Protesters held signs that read “Gaza. Stop the massacre” and “Stop arming Israel”, with a large group of people having marched from Trafalgar Square holding a banner that said “Labour, Tories, BBC. You show Russia’s crimes but hide Israel’s. Why?”

open image in gallery Pro-Israel counter protesters hold a flag of Israel ( REUTERS )

The rally comes after police curtailed organisers’ plans for a march past the BBC and near a synagogue.

The Met denied putting a “ring of steel” around Broadcasting House as the force said officers would be posted nearby after preventing plans by protesters targeting the BBC to gather in Portland Place.

The force blocked the march from gathering there due to Broadcasting House’s close proximity to a synagogue and the risk the protest could cause “serious disruption” to the Jewish holy day, as congregants attend Shabbat services.

The protest was adjusted to be a static rally in Whitehall instead.

open image in gallery Hundreds gathered for the event, which comes on the eve of a ceasefire deal ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

A 61-year-old woman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of inciting others to breach Public Order Act conditions after she was allegedly heard at a rally on January 10 encouraging other protesters to do so, according to police.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said ahead of the rally that more than 1,100 officers were due to be deployed, with 200 coming from other forces.

He denied that the Met was putting a ring of steel around Broadcasting House, saying he would instead describe it as “a visible presence of officers in and around the BBC/Portland Place area and surrounding streets”.

open image in gallery Police said more than half a dozen people have been arrested ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

On Thursday, senior Conservative MP Bob Blackman said those who defy police orders by deliberately gathering outside a synagogue should face the “full force of the law”.

The PSC described the Met’s conditions as “repressive” and called for the force to lift them.

In a statement, Campaign Against Antisemitism claimed pro-Palestine marches posed a “threat” to synagogues.

A spokesperson said: “It is shameful that the Met has refused to act on that threat all this time and is mustering a show of strength only now that it appears that the war might be ending.

“The least that it can do is see this tokenistic gesture through and finally limit these marches to static protests, as we have been urging for over a year.”