Right-wing extremists guilty of planning terrorist attacks on mosques and synagogues

Three right-wing extremists have been found guilty of planning terrorist attacks on mosques and synagogues.

Christopher Ringrose, Marco Pitzettu and Brogan Stewart were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, after a jury rejected their claims that they were fantasists who were not serious when they discussed attacks online.

Counter-terrorism police arrested Ringrose, a 34-year-old from Cannock in Staffordshire, Pitzettu, aged 25, from Derby, and Stewart, 24, from Wakefield, in February 2024 following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

Warning that the trio would have attacked places of worship and education if not arrested, Superintendent James Dunkerley said they had amassed knives, swords, body armour and a stun gun.

But Supt Dunkerley – who is head of counter-terror policing in North East England – said it was “most concerning” that they had tried to acquire a gun and this led them to build a 3D printed firearm.

A previous court hearing was told the trio were accused of identifying the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target.

Supt Dunkerley said: “We saw this building of a firearm, and we saw them then changing their conversation and an uptick in their hatred and looking to identify a real-world target, which could have been talk of a synagogue, an Islamic institution, a mosque, education.”

“When we saw that uptick changing, and they were looking to come out into the real world, that’s when we took the action to arrest them,” the senior officer added.

“That was a tipping point for us. The protection of the public was absolutely paramount, and this wasn’t some fantasy.”

More follows...