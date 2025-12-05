New report on world’s billionaires reveals a startling stat about women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report on the world's billionaires has revealed that women with money are doing very well this year.

UBS, a global wealth management company, published its 11th UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report, which surveyed billionaire clients around the world.

“The billionaire community is more diverse, mobile, and forward-thinking than ever before. The combination of entrepreneurial drive and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history is creating new opportunities and challenges for families and wealth managers alike,” Benjamin Cavalli, Head of Strategic Clients & Global Connectivity at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a statement.

Among the report’s findings is data suggesting that women's average wealth increased in 2025, up 8.4 percent to $5.2 billion.

That growth more than doubles the growth rate of men's wealth, which was up 3.2 percent to $5.4 billion.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is one of the world’s 374 women billionaires. A report by UBS found that women are growing their wealth at nearly double the rate that men are, and have been outpacing men for four consecutive years ( 2018 Invision )

Male billionaires still vastly outnumber the women who've achieved that status — 2,545 men vs 374 women. But women are outpacing men in terms of wealth accumulation, and have been for four consecutive years, according to the report.

Case in point: earlier this year, Luana Lopes Lara, the co-founder of prediction market Kalshi, became the world's youngest self-made woman billionaire at the age of only 29.

She joins the ranks of the more than 300 women billionaires world wide. Sitting at the top of that list is Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She is worth an estimated $117 billion, and according to Forbes data is the 15th richest person on the planet.

That still pales in comparison to the unfathomable wealth controlled by the world's richest people. Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is reportedly worth nearly $500 billion, according to Forbes.

The world's second richest person — who, like Musk, has done plenty of elbow rubbing with President Donald Trump — is Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle. Forbes estimates that he's worth approximately $268 billion.

UBS's report found that there the overall number of billionaires also increased in 2025. There are 287 more billionaires this year than in 2024, bringing the total number of billionaires up to 2,900, with 924 residing in the U.S. That's the second largest single year increase in billionaires since 2021, when 416 billionaires were created thanks in part to low interest rates during the pandemic.

This year, 196 were reportedly self-made — meaning they achieved their wealth through a business or investments they made with their own money — while 91 became billionaires through inheritance.

According to the data, the world's billionaires now control a collective $15.8 trillion, which is up from the $14 trillion they controlled during the same period in 2024.