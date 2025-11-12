Whole Foods launches new plan to help shoppers stretch their food budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whole Foods Market is expanding its partnership with food waste app Too Good To Go to offer new discounted “Surprise Bags” at all 530-plus US stores.

The program lets shoppers buy groceries nearing their sell-by date for about one-third of the retail price, helping reduce food waste and save money.

Beginning Wednesday, Whole Foods will launch seven new “Surprise Bag” categories on the Too Good To Go app as part of its nationwide expansion of the program. Each bag features a rotating mix of items from different departments, depending on what’s left over at the end of the day.

Shoppers can choose from a produce bag with mixed fruits and vegetables for $6.99 for a $21 value, or a meat bag and seafood bag, each priced at $9.99 for about $30 worth of food.

Other options include a dry grocery bag stocked with pantry staples like pasta, grains, or snacks, a frozen grocery bag with frozen meals and ingredients, and a refrigerated grocery bag featuring dairy, deli, and grab-and-go items, all priced at $6.99 and valued at around $21.

Starting Wednesday, Whole Foods will offer seven new 'Surprise Bag' categories on Too Good To Go, featuring rotating items from various departments ( Getty Images )

For those looking to add a little color, a floral bag with bouquets and arrangements is available for $7.99, worth about $24.

The number of bags in each category will vary by store and day, depending on how much surplus food is available. That means availability and the exact contents will change daily, keeping the element of surprise.

Using the Too Good To Go app, shoppers can search for participating stores and restaurants, reserve and pay for their chosen “Surprise Bag,” and pick it up later. They’ll know the bag’s category ahead of time, but the specific items inside remain a mystery until pickup.

The program’s arrival comes as millions of Americans who depend on SNAP benefits have gone nearly three weeks without aid after the Trump administration halted the program during the federal shutdown.

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to require the government to resume full funding, leaving uncertainty for recipients.

However, the House could vote as soon as Wednesday on legislation to end the shutdown and restore SNAP benefits for November.

Too Good To Go now operates in all 50 states and already partners with major brands including Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven, Circle K, and IKEA.