Frozen meals and fat: These are the top food trends for 2026, Whole Foods reveals

Whole Foods Market is serving up its latest forecast for what’s next on America’s plate, revealing the top food and beverage trends expected to spice up 2026.

In its annual culinary crystal ball published Wednesday, the retailer’s experts dish on everything from the comeback of old-school cooking fats to the rise of fiber-rich foods, and even a renewed focus on women leading the future of farming.

“Each year, our Trends report captures the pulse of what’s next in food, and 2026 is no exception,” Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Whole Foods Market, said in a news release. “This year’s trends highlight how curiosity, creativity and conscious choices are shaping the way people eat and shop. We’re inspired by the innovation we’re seeing across the food landscape and can’t wait to watch these ideas come to life in our aisles and beyond.”

Cathy Strange, Ambassador of Food Culture for Whole Foods Market and member of the Trends Council, added, “Our trends predictions are inspired by the council’s deep expertise and boots-on-the-ground discovery – at farmers’ markets, industry trade shows, local restaurants and more.”

“The 2026 list reflects how quickly ideas can move from emerging concepts to everyday favorites. It’s exciting to see how these trends will shape conversations in kitchens, communities and the broader food culture in the year ahead,” Strange said.

open image in gallery Consumer awareness of women’s contributions to agriculture is expected to rise, Whole Food has said. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Here are the trends that the retail giant think will take over:

Tallow takeover

Once-outmoded beef tallow is being rediscovered as a high-smoke‐point alternative to conventional oils. The forecast anticipates options like whipped, herb-infused, and ready-to-use tallow products appearing in more kitchens and menus as the fat is “having a moment on social media.”

Focus on fiber

While protein remains popular, Whole Foods expects consumers to increasingly prize fiber for digestive health, satiety, and holistic wellness. Products with added fiber, think fiber-fortified pastas, breads, and prebiotic ingredients like chicory and konjac, are projected to gain traction.

open image in gallery Whole Foods’ forecast spotlights female, nonbinary, and trans farmers as the future of farming, aligning with the UN’s 2026 Year of the Female Farmer title ( Getty Images )

Year of the female farmer

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization has declared 2026 the Year of the Female Farmer, the forecast states. With multigenerational farm succession dwindling, consumer awareness of women’s contributions to agriculture is expected to rise.

Whole Foods points to global designations and grant programs that support female, nonbinary, and trans farmers as part of the momentum.

Kitchen couture

Aesthetics get their moment, too, in what the report calls Kitchen Couture. Brands are leaning into “dopamine décor,” using bold colors, graphic packaging, and artful design that make everyday cooking items beautiful enough to display.

Freezer fine dining

Elevated frozen meals, think globally inspired dishes with premium ingredients, are predicted to help consumers recreate a restaurant experience at home without minimal effort.

Very vinegar

Consumers are also expected to get creative with vinegar, from tonics and fruit-infused varieties to raw, unfiltered “living” versions. Valued for both flavor and probiotic-like benefits, premium small-batch options and bold new flavors are elevating home cooking, cocktails, and even creamy condiment.

open image in gallery Whole Foods predicts 'Freezer Fine Dining' will rise, with premium frozen meals letting consumers recreate restaurant-quality dishes at home ( Getty Images )

Sweet, but make it mindful

Consumers are choosing subtly sweetened treats using real cane sugar, fruit, honey, or maple syrup, while brands and TikTok creators favor natural ingredients over high sugar.

Instant reimagined

“Instant” foods are getting a makeover, with premium, better-for-you options like single-serve lattes, meals-in-a-cup, and upgraded ready-made staples making quick, high-quality meals trendy and convenient, the forecast suggests.