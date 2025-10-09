Frozen meals and fat: These are the top food trends for 2026, Whole Foods reveals
Whole Foods’ annual forecast hit the return of traditional cooking fats, the growth of fiber-rich foods, and a focus on women shaping the future of farming in 2026
Whole Foods Market is serving up its latest forecast for what’s next on America’s plate, revealing the top food and beverage trends expected to spice up 2026.
In its annual culinary crystal ball published Wednesday, the retailer’s experts dish on everything from the comeback of old-school cooking fats to the rise of fiber-rich foods, and even a renewed focus on women leading the future of farming.
“Each year, our Trends report captures the pulse of what’s next in food, and 2026 is no exception,” Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Whole Foods Market, said in a news release. “This year’s trends highlight how curiosity, creativity and conscious choices are shaping the way people eat and shop. We’re inspired by the innovation we’re seeing across the food landscape and can’t wait to watch these ideas come to life in our aisles and beyond.”
Cathy Strange, Ambassador of Food Culture for Whole Foods Market and member of the Trends Council, added, “Our trends predictions are inspired by the council’s deep expertise and boots-on-the-ground discovery – at farmers’ markets, industry trade shows, local restaurants and more.”
“The 2026 list reflects how quickly ideas can move from emerging concepts to everyday favorites. It’s exciting to see how these trends will shape conversations in kitchens, communities and the broader food culture in the year ahead,” Strange said.
Here are the trends that the retail giant think will take over:
Tallow takeover
Once-outmoded beef tallow is being rediscovered as a high-smoke‐point alternative to conventional oils. The forecast anticipates options like whipped, herb-infused, and ready-to-use tallow products appearing in more kitchens and menus as the fat is “having a moment on social media.”
Focus on fiber
While protein remains popular, Whole Foods expects consumers to increasingly prize fiber for digestive health, satiety, and holistic wellness. Products with added fiber, think fiber-fortified pastas, breads, and prebiotic ingredients like chicory and konjac, are projected to gain traction.
Year of the female farmer
The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization has declared 2026 the Year of the Female Farmer, the forecast states. With multigenerational farm succession dwindling, consumer awareness of women’s contributions to agriculture is expected to rise.
Whole Foods points to global designations and grant programs that support female, nonbinary, and trans farmers as part of the momentum.
Kitchen couture
Aesthetics get their moment, too, in what the report calls Kitchen Couture. Brands are leaning into “dopamine décor,” using bold colors, graphic packaging, and artful design that make everyday cooking items beautiful enough to display.
Freezer fine dining
Elevated frozen meals, think globally inspired dishes with premium ingredients, are predicted to help consumers recreate a restaurant experience at home without minimal effort.
Very vinegar
Consumers are also expected to get creative with vinegar, from tonics and fruit-infused varieties to raw, unfiltered “living” versions. Valued for both flavor and probiotic-like benefits, premium small-batch options and bold new flavors are elevating home cooking, cocktails, and even creamy condiment.
Sweet, but make it mindful
Consumers are choosing subtly sweetened treats using real cane sugar, fruit, honey, or maple syrup, while brands and TikTok creators favor natural ingredients over high sugar.
Instant reimagined
“Instant” foods are getting a makeover, with premium, better-for-you options like single-serve lattes, meals-in-a-cup, and upgraded ready-made staples making quick, high-quality meals trendy and convenient, the forecast suggests.
