An upstate New York town has had to call off its annual Christmas celebration, blaming rising costs caused by Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs.

The effects of Trump’s foreign trade wars have meant that the Sinterklaas celebrations in Rhinebeck, around 100 miles north of New York City, have been canceled for the first time in 26 years.

“It is hard to believe that something as unique and beloved as Sinterklaas could fall casualty to lack of money—but that is the case,” organizers wrote in a farewell post, noting that their last hopes of saving the event had fallen through last month.

Sinterklaas organizers highlighted the direct impact of Trump’s tariffs, noting that their lights made in China had almost tripled in price, making them unaffordable to most families.

open image in gallery The effects of the Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs have meant that the Sinterklaas celebrations in Rhinebeck, New York, have been canceled for the first time in 26 years ( ANP/AFP via Getty Images )

Decorative stars made in India, to benefit an orphanage, accounted for around one-fifth of the festival’s budget. Organizers noted the possibility that the stars could be caught in a customs backlog anyway and thus not make it to Rhinebeck in time for the event.

Arts grants have also been cut back or eliminated, the post added.

“Before we say goodbye, I want to take this moment to give a shout out to the astonishing core group of folks who, for 25 years, dedicated themselves and their creativity, camaraderie, hard work and talent to make Sinterklaas happen for so long,” said Jeanne Fleming, Sinterklaas Rhinebeck’s creator and coordinator.

“To the hundreds of incredible artists and thousands of volunteers – thank you! I bid sad adieu to all the creative time spent collaborating together in endless meetings and working dinners that went into making this one thing happen for everyone.

open image in gallery Based on an old, Dutch tradition, Sinterklaas is a day-long celebration in Rhinebeck where the children are children dressed up as kings and queens and revered as the bringers of light at a dark time of year ( Getty Images )

“The storytelling, the laughter, the music, the drama, the silliness and fun. It has been the greatest joy of my life to have lived and worked with this extraordinary group of generous souls in this wonderful community to truly allow magic to happen… We love you all and thank you for the privilege of having been able to do the work!”

Based on an old Dutch tradition, Sinterklaas is a day-long celebration in Rhinebeck where the children are dressed up as kings and queens and revered as the bringers of light at a dark time of year.

The day culminates in a Children’s Starlight Parade with towering puppets, Kings and Queens in sequined gowns, light-filled stars, a life-size dancing bear, music and Sinterklaas – the legendary figure based on Saint Nicholas, patron saint of children.