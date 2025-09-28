Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three women have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent back to his home and posting his address on social media, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The women are Cynthia Raygoza, 37, of Riverside; Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, of Panaroma City, California; and Ashleigh Brown, 38, of Aurora, Colorado.

Each of the women are charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of publicly disclosing the personal information of a federal agent.

"The defendants livestreamed on their Instagram accounts their pursuit of the victim and provided directions as they followed the victim home, encouraging their viewers to share the livestream," the DOJ said in a statement.

After allegedly following the agent home, prosecutors say the women shouted to bystanders that their neighbor is an ICE agent, that "la migra" — Spanish slang for immigration police — "lives here," and that "ICE lives on your street and you should know."

The women have also been accused of sharing the ICE agent's address and inviting their followers to "come on down."

Brown has been charged in a separate case with assaulting a federal officer, and Raygoza is still being sought by federal authorities.

If they are convicted, each woman could face a maximum of five years in prison for each count.

"Our brave federal agents put their lives on the line every day to keep our nation safe," Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. "The conduct of these defendants are deeply offensive to law enforcement officers and their families. If you threaten, dox or harm in any manner one of our agents or employees, you will face prosecution and prison time."

The indictments come just a day after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she is deploying Department of Justice agents to help protect ICE agents and facilities.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered Department of Justice agents to defend ICE facilities and agents ( AP )

“At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime,” Bondi said in a post on X.

She also said she was directing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces to "disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents.”

“The Department of Justice will seek the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs," Bondi said.

The crackdown on anyone opposing ICE comes in the wake of a shooting at a Dallas ICE facility by Joshua Jahn, 29, who died at the scene. None of the federal agents were injured in the shooting, but three detainees were shot, and one died.