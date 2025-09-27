Trump tells Hegseth to send troops to Portland to protect ICE facilities using ‘full force’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he has directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland, Oregon, to protect federal immigration facilities from "domestic terrorists," authorizing the use of "full force if necessary."

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump's announcement did not specify a timeline for the deployment or identify which troops would be involved. If federal forces are sent to Portland, it would represent the latest in a series of contentious military deployments to U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and possibly Memphis.

The Independent has contacted the White House and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson for comment.

Trump’s post follows concerns raised Friday night by Wilson about an increased federal presence at the ICE facility, suggesting Trump may be acting on his earlier threats to use federal force against protests in the city.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump revealed Saturday that he has directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops ‘to protect war-ravaged Portland’ ( REUTERS )

“I want to be clear about the situation we face. We now have a sudden influx of federal agents in our city,” Wilson said at a news conference, surrounded by city, county, and federal officials, as well as faith leaders. “We did not ask for them to come. They are here without precedent or purpose.”

Wilson continued, “We need federal help. We need federal help to renew our infrastructure, and build affordable housing, to help clean our rivers and plant trees, and imagine the future of high-speed transportation.”

“Instead of help, they’re sending armored vehicles and masked men. If the federal government didn’t come to lend us a hand, then take a hike,” he said. “We have a place at the table for everyone willing to lend a hand, the federal government included. However, we have no tolerance for anyone in Portland who uses this difficult moment to hurt people or damage our home.”

