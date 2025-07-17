‘There’s not much to do’: National Guard troops deployed to LA mainly fought one thing - boredom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Guard troops and Marines deployed to Los Angeles during last month’s anti-ICE protests say their biggest problem wasn’t demonstrators - but boredom and low morale.

Trump sent more than 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Southern California last month as thousands of people took to the streets in protest of the administration’s widespread immigration enforcement. The troops were sent to quell “lawlessness,” the administration said, but several service members spoke to the contrary.

“There’s not much to do,” one Marine, who was not named, told the Los Angeles Times. After the protests died down a month ago, the marine said his duties had mostly involved approving access for visitors and workers at the Veterans Affairs office.

Steve Woolford, a resource counselor for GI Rights Hotline, told the Los Angeles Times that many troops have told him they have little to do.

“The most recent people I talked to sounded like they’re sitting around bored without much to do,” Woolford said. “And they’re happy with that: They aren’t asking to do more. At the same time, I don’t think people see a real purpose in what they’re doing at all.”

open image in gallery Members of the California National Guard stand watch in front of a federal building in Los Angeles. Several say they’re bored and concerned about assignments related to immigration enforcement in the region ( AFP via Getty Images )

Some National Guard troops deployed to LA also told The New York Times they are being ordered to back up federal immigration agents in the region. Six service members told the outlet that there’s low morale among those stationed around LA, as well as concern that this mission could hurt future recruitment. Some said they believe Trump sent them to the city on a “fake mission.”

A National Guard official told The New York Times this mission could hurt morale in the long term.

“The moral injuries of this operation, I think, will be enduring,” the official said. “This is not what the military of our country was designed to do, at all.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Independent Trump’s efforts to quell the protests have been successful.

“Clearly, President Trump’s efforts to restore order to Newscum’s lawless California have been successful – rioters are deterred by our brave men and women in uniform who have been keeping our public buildings and the entire community safe,” Kelly said. “No troops were ever expected to conduct immigration enforcement operations, only protect the federal law enforcement officers from Newscum’s violent rioters when he refused to do so.”

The Trump administration ordered the release of 2,000 troops from the mission Tuesday, leaving half of them still in place.

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Trump of “exploiting” troops as “political pawns.”

open image in gallery California National Guard troops stand guard as protests swelled in Los Angeles last month. Trump deployed more than 4,000 troops to the area ( AP )

“Thousands of members are still federalized in Los Angeles for no reason and unable to carry out their critical duties across the state,” Newsom wrote on X Tuesday. “End this theater and send everyone home.”

Trump deployed the troops last month after demonstrations swelled against widespread ICE raids across California, including in LA’s Fashion District and the nearby city of Paramount.

The protests stretched on for days and footage showed clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, particularly after the National Guard arrived, with police in riot gear using tear gas to disperse people.

Some demonstrators threw fireworks and other projectiles at officers, vehicles were set on fire, and “f*** ICE” graffiti sprayed throughout the city.

open image in gallery A Los Angeles protester holds a sign that reads, 'ICE OFF MY PROPERTY GET A WARRANT!' The anti-ICE protests erupted early last month ( Getty Images )

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Trump administration arguing that federal officials must end the “illegal and unnecessary takeover” of California’s National Guard.

A district judge initially sided with Newsom and Bonta, issuing a temporary restraining order that would have returned control of the troops to the state. However, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals paused the judge’s order shortly afterward and allowed the troops to stay in LA.

Democratic lawmakers slammed Trump for the deployment. Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic New Jersey Senator Corey Booker backed Newsom’s lawsuit, with Booker describing the president’s actions as “hypocritical at best.”

open image in gallery A Los Angeles protester carries a sign that reads, 'MILITARY OFF OUR STREETS.' Governor Gavin Newsom attempted to sue the Trump administration to stop them from commandeering National Guard troops in the region ( Getty Images )

Democrats were also outraged when California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed after asking a question at a June 12 press conference led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Veterans similarly decried the move. Marine veteran Janessa Goldbeck told The Independent last month that Trump is using the military as a “political prop.” Goldbeck is the CEO of the nonpartisan advocacy group Vet Voice Foundation.

“When I joined the Marine Corps, I swore an oath — not to a person, not to a party, but to the Constitution,” Goldbeck said. “That’s not just just politicizing the military — it’s crossing a dangerous line,” she added.

Editor's Note: This article was updated after publication to include a statement from the White House