White House’s webpage flips to Trump hype video within minutes of inauguration

Moments after President Donald Trump was sworn in to office, the official White House website re-vamped with a hype video that could have been fitting for the top wrestler or a team getting ready for the Super Bowl.

The Trump team wasted no time flipping WhiteHouse.gov to reflect the new administration, immediately directing users to a new landing page that features a 30-second-long video montage of Trump during his first term, military imagry and on the campaign trail.

Clips of Trump stepping off Marine Force One, greeting a crowd of supporters, giving the camera his signature thumbs up, saluting military members and signing legislation are cut between clips of a bald eagle flying, a Trump rally, the White House, a Donald Trump pen and set to inspirational music.

open image in gallery The new White House website features a 30-second video montage of Donald Trump, marking the start of the new administration ( WhiteHouse.gov )

“The White House. President Donald J. Trump,” a tagline for the new website says after the video montage ends.

Users are then taken to the new homepage that features a large cutout image of Trump pointing and the message “America is back.”

Various components of the Biden administration’s White House website are gone – such as a feature that allows users to change the language to Spanish and a contact form that asks users for their pronouns.

Now, the website features three main pages: news, administration and issues.

On issues, the website says Trump’s main priorities are to end inflation, enact tax cuts, secure the U.S.’s borders, increase U.S. energy production and tackle crime – all pillars of Trump’s presidential campaign.

open image in gallery The White House website montage features slow-motion clips of Donald Trump ( WhiteHouse.gov )

The administration page now features Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance.

A separate page dedicated to the cabinet shares detailed information on each cabinet nomination. So far, no cabinet nominee has been confirmed by the Senate.

A notable section of the homepage is dedicated to Trump’s executive actions which the president is expected to begin issuing on Monday. Trump’s team previewed some of the president’s executive orders and previously said he plans to sign more than 100 executive orders within the first week in office.

Many of these executive orders are directed at restricting immigration including ending birthright citizenship, declaring a national emergency and more. Other orders will roll back LGBT+ rights and energy regulations.

More information may be added to the new White House website as the Trump administration takes shape. It is unclear if the Trump administration will restore accessibility features of the Biden administration website such as large and high-contrast font.