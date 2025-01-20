Trump to sign more than 200 executive orders on first day in office, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office, according to a report by Fox News Digital, later backed up by ABC News.

This record-setting first wave of policy priorities will focus on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending DEI programs across the federal government, and more, the network reports.

According to a senior administration official, Trump is set to sign multiple “omnibus” executive orders, each containing dozens of major executive actions.

President-elect Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, D.C. the day before his inauguration ( AP )

“The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” the official told Fox News Digital.

Some will reportedly be signed at the Capitol after Trump takes the oath of office, others will be dealt with during the inaugural parade at the Capitol One Arena, and then more later at the White House.

The network’s White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted the following list of what the orders will do:

Close the border to all illegal aliens via proclamation and declare a national emergency at the border

Direct designations of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Re-institute “Remain in Mexico,” end “Catch and Release,” and direct the military to construct a new phase of the border wall

“Fully unleash” Alaskan energy, terminate Biden policies that have “constrained US supply”

Return federal workers to in-person work

Strengthen control over senior government officials and implement a new merit-based hiring review

Suspend security clearances for the 51 national security officials who “lied” about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election

End all DEI programs across the federal government

Establish a new Department of Government Efficiency hiring freeze

Declare a national energy emergency and pause all offshore wind leases

Withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord

Direct all agencies and departments to remove all federal actions that increase costs for families and consumers

ABC News reports that other orders will designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, repeal rules on electric vehicles, and offset limits for offshore drilling on federal land.

During Sunday’s victory rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the president-elect teased some of his plans — largely campaign promises made over the course of 2024 — and revealed that his staff tried to talk him out of signing so many executive orders on his first day in office and instead suggested spreading them out.

“Like hell we are,” Trump says he responded.