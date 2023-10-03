The White House has weighed in on the first-ever ouster of a sitting House speaker just hours after Republicans voted to defenestrate California Representative Kevin McCarthy from his post as the leader of the House of Representatives.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden is “always eager to work with both parties in Congress in good faith on behalf of the American people” and is hoping that the GOP majority will act to “quickly elect a Speaker” to replace Mr McCarthy, who was stripped of his leadership post after 216 House members — all the chamber’s Democrats plus a small number of Republicans led by Florida congressman Matt Gaetz — voted to declare his office vacant.

Ms Jean-Pierre said the president’s hope is that the vote will occur with haste “because of the urgent challenges facing our nation will not wait”.

“The American people deserve leadership that puts the issues affecting their lives front and center, as President Biden did today with more historic action to lower prescription drug prices,” she said.

“Once the House has met their responsibility to elect a Speaker, he looks forward to working together with them and with the Senate to address the American peoples’ priorities”.

Notably, the statement from the top White House spokesperson did not mention the name of Mr McCarthy, who is the only sitting Speaker of the House to be removed from his position by a vote of the full body.