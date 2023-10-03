Patrick McHenry steps in as speaker pro tempore after McCarthy ouster

Patrick McHenry of North Carolina stepped in as speaker pro tempore of the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening after a dramatic showdown led to the removal of former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Upon assuming the position, Mr McHenry, the former chief deputy whip of the House GOP and lover of bowties, immediately gaveled the House to recess so each party could confer with their members.

Mr McHenry will now serve as the acting speaker – complete with all the power of the elected official speaker – until a formal vote can take place.

He was hand-picked by Mr McCarthy earlier this year when he assumed the speakership.

Mr McCarthy lost his speakership in a 216 to 210 vote after a contentious few weeks that almost led to a government shutdown. Democrats joined several hardline Republicans, including Florida Rep Matt Gaetz, in moving to boot Mr McCarthy.

Tuesday’s move marks the first time a speaker pro tempore has ever been invoked after a speaker was ousted.

The speaker pro tempore is kept a secret until a speaker is removed or incapacitated, a process that was created after 11 September 2001 to protect the government.

Mr McHenry is an experienced lawmaker, having represented North Carolina’s 10th District since 2005. At the start of the congressional year in 2007, Mr McHenry was the youngest member of Congress at 33 years old.

Over the years, he has become a close ally of Mr McCarthy.

This past year, he helped advocate for Mr McCarthy during a tense speaker of the house election and more recently defended Mr McCarthy’s debt limit deal.

On Monday, Mr McHenry tweeted that Mr McCarthy “delivered consistent, conservative leadership” saying the House “need his steady hand to make good on our Commitment to America.”

He called a motion to vacate a waste of time and disserve to American people.

While Democrats and Republicans begin trying to determine a successor to the speakership, Mr McHenry will certainly be considered for the role. Though more than likely, he will refuse.