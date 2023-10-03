McCarthy sensationally ousted as Speaker of House in GOP mutiny: Live
Process led by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz against Kevin McCarthy marks first time Speaker of the House has been voted out in US history
After less than a year in office, Kevin McCarthy was removed from his position as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
It marks the first time in US history a Speaker has been ousted. The last attempted vote was in 1910.
Mr McCarthy, a Republican from California, was ousted by a bloc of lawmakers including members of his own party.
The 216-210 motion to vacate vote included eight Republicans: Reps Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and ringleader Matt Gaetz of Florida.
“This isn’t about left vs right,” Ms Mace said of her vote in a statement. “This isn’t about ideology. This is about trust and keeping your word. This is about making Congress do it’s job.”
This comes after Mr McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats over the weekend on a 45-day funding resolution to avert a government shutdown.
Eight Republicans voted with the Democrats to remove Mr McCarthy, including Reps Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and Mr Gaetz.
The final tally was 216 supporting the ouster and 210 members voting against it.
Gustaf Kilander and John Bowden are following all the details.
A historic House ouster: Kevin McCarthy voted out of Speaker position
