House of Representatives ousts Speaker Kevin McCarthy

After less than a year in office, Kevin McCarthy was removed from his position as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

It marks the first time in US history a Speaker has been ousted. The last attempted vote was in 1910.

Mr McCarthy, a Republican from California, was ousted by a bloc of lawmakers including members of his own party.

The 216-210 motion to vacate vote included eight Republicans: Reps Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, and ringleader Matt Gaetz of Florida.

“This isn’t about left vs right,” Ms Mace said of her vote in a statement. “This isn’t about ideology. This is about trust and keeping your word. This is about making Congress do it’s job.”