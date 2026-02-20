Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian have sued President Donald Trump to stop the construction of his 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., claiming the president had not sought proper approval for it.

The veterans and historian, represented by the nonprofit progressive advocacy group Public Citizen, say the proposed arch would stand in Memorial Circle and obstruct the “historically significant view” between Arlington House at Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

“The President’s planned arch will be a continuous visual affront to this principle and a personal affront to people, like me, who have fought for this Nation and devoted their careers to serving it,” Michael Lemmon, the lead plaintiff in the case and a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, said in a statement.

The arch, referred to as “Independence Arch,” is still in the planning stages. But its location would have it stand between the Arlington House and the Lincoln Memorial, which stand on opposite sides of the Potomac River to symbolize the national reconciliation of the nation after the Civil War.

The plaintiffs say that, as a commemorative work in the nation’s capital, the arch requires approval by Congress, the Secretary of the Interior, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission.

open image in gallery Trump's new construction pursuit has been nicknamed 'Arch de Trump.’ Now a veterans group is suing over its planned construction ( Getty Images )

It does not appear that the design plans have been submitted to any of the named commissions or consulted with the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission. However, it’s unclear if the president has approved design plans to go before the commissions.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Trump has reportedly favored the largest proposed design of the arch at 250 feet – seeing it as a symbol of national pride ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

Shaun Byrnes, one of the plaintiffs and a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War, said in a statement: “I fear this massive expression of domination will overshadow the values and spirit of those who valiantly served our country and lie in Arlington National Cemetery: duty, honor, sacrifice and love of country.”

Jon Gundersen, also a plaintiff and veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Vietnam War, said Arlington National Cemetery and the view to Lincoln Memorial “should not be desecrated by the planned Arch.”

The new lawsuit seeking to intervene in Trump’s latest construction project plan is similar to another, brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, seeking to stop the president from building his 90,000-square-foot ballroom attached to the White House.

open image in gallery In addition to the proposed ‘Independence Arch,’ Trump has sought to build a massive ballroom attached to the White House, add his name to various transportation hubs, embellish the Oval Office with gilded features and pave-over the White House Rose Garden ( AFP via Getty Images )

Since returning to the White House last year, Trump has prioritized putting his personal design preferences in and on federal buildings.

In the lawsuit over the ballroom, a federal judge asked the Trump administration to uphold its promise to submit design plans to the Commission of Fine Arts and National Capital Planning Commission before construction begins.

Trump fired all six members of the Commission of Fine Arts in October and installed seven allies. The group, which includes a 26-year-old White House staffer and Trump’s former White House ballroom architect, approved the proposed ballroom designs Thursday.

Trump has also installed three White House officials on the National Capital Planning Commission.