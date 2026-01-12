USS Abraham Lincoln engages in live-fire exercises in South China Sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The USS Abraham Lincoln recently conducted live-fire drills in the South China Sea, according to the U.S. Navy, as the military continues to demonstrate its capabilities worldwide.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier set out from its home port of San Diego, California, on November 24 to patrol the Indo-Pacific and has been in the South China Sea since at least December 26, following a stopover in Guam, Stars and Stripes reports.

It has been escorted by several support ships, including the guided-missile destroyers USS Spruance, USS Michael Murphy, and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

The live-fire practice, carried out on Thursday, reportedly included the use of a Phalanx Close-In Weapon System – mounted turrets that are designed to counter incoming missiles, aircraft, and boats.

The Independent has reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.

open image in gallery The USS Abraham Lincoln, seen from U.S. Naval Base Guam in December 2025 ( U.S. Navy )

A spokesman for U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Matthew Comer told Stars and Stripes that the vessel had been involved in “routine operations” in the region, which typically include flight operations, replenishments-at-sea, damage control training, and explosive ordnance disposal drills.

U.S. warships operating in the Far East are deployed to “deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength,” according to the Navy.

When the Abraham Lincoln arrived in Guam a month ago, its commanding officer, Captain Dan Keeler, said: “My crew is excited to be back in this area of the world, and we look forward to demonstrating what an aircraft carrier and carrier strike group bring to the fight.

“Our sailors are eager to learn from new cultures and strengthen partnerships across the region throughout our deployment.”

The most recent post on the carrier’s Facebook account, from Sunday, shows maintenance work being carried out on board.

The news comes after the Trump administration dramatically escalated its aggressions around the world in recent weeks, launching strikes against Islamic State militants in Nigeria and Syria, capturing Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and contemplating military actions in Iran.

The drills also follow China's participation in war games near Taiwan on December 29 and 30 as part of “Justice Mission 2025,” which China’s Eastern Theater Command said was intended as a “punitive and deterrent action” against Taiwan and other nations that support its claim to independence.

open image in gallery An F/A-18E Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 14 launches from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the South China Sea on January 4 2026 ( U.S. Navy )

Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that it believes must be reunited with the mainland, a tense situation that has been likened to Russia’s imperialist ambition to annex Ukraine, which led to the present war in Europe.

President Donald Trump told The New York Times last week that he considers the fate of Taiwan to be “up to” Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, but qualified the comment by adding that he would be “very unhappy” if China attempted to seize the democracy by force.

“He considers it to be a part of China, and that’s up to him what he’s going to be doing,” Trump told the newspaper.

“But I’ve expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don’t think he’ll do that. I hope he doesn’t do that.”

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which governs U.S. interactions with the island, does not require the U.S. to intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan but compels it to ensure the country receives the resources it needs to defend itself.

The Trump administration last month announced $11.1bn in arms sales to Taiwan, its largest-ever weapons package for the island.