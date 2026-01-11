Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US military carried out airstrikes against ISIS in Syria on Saturday in another retaliatory strike over an attack that killed American service members.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it had carried out strikes “throughout Syria” as part of Operation Hawkeye, without disclosing casualties.

An unnamed US official told CNN that the operation launched 90 precision munitions at more than 35 targets, using over two dozen aircraft.

Footage shared on CENTCOM’s social media showed F-15E fighter jets and A-10 Warthogs taking off in a montage with grainy ‘unclassified’ footage of explosions.

“Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice,” a statement read.

open image in gallery Footage of explosions shared by CENTCOM on Saturday, announcing the strikes ( CENTCOM )

CENTCOM did not specify exactly where the strikes took place, and only noted that they happened in the early afternoon, US Eastern Time.

The military said the attacks were part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched last month after Islamic State militants killed US military personnel in Syria.

Two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in that December 13 incident in Palmyra, it said. The soldiers were identified as 25-year-old Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar of Des Moines, Iowa, and 29-year-old Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard of Marshalltown, Iowa.

Three other Iowa National Guard members were wounded in the attack blamed on ISIS.

“The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region,” CENTCOM said on Saturday.

“US and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.”

open image in gallery American A-10s, armed with 30mm gatling guns, pictured ahead of takeover in video shared by CENTCOM ( CENTCOM )

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared the statement, adding: “We will never forget, and never relent.”

Florida Rep Jimmy Patronis added: “The United States maintains the most lethal fighting force in the world. Let it be known, POTUS’ peace through strength agenda was not a slogan, but a promise kept.”

The Trump administration announced the operation in December, launching a large-scale strike with Jordan that hit 70 targets across central Syria that had IS infrastructure and weapons.

These strikes are part of broader efforts by a US-led coalition, which has been conducting both aerial and ground operations against suspected ISIS members across Syria in recent months, frequently in conjunction with Syrian security forces.

open image in gallery American F-15Es prepare to take off in footage shared by CENTCOM on Saturday ( CENTCOM )

The Syrian government has been cooperating against ISIS after reaching an agreement late last year when President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House.

Syria is led by ex-rebels who toppled former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 after a 13-year civil war, and includes members of Syria's former Al Qaeda branch who broke with the group and clashed with Islamic State.

The Pentagon referred questions about Saturday’s strikes back to the CENTCOM statement, and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.