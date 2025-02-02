USAID officials on leave after protecting classified docs from Elon Musk’s DOGE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two top security chiefs with the U.S. Agency for International Development are on leave after they carried out their legal obligation to protect classified information from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, the Associated Press reports.

After DOGE’s government-inspection teams requested classified documents this week, USAID Director of Security John Voorhees and his deputy Brian McGill barred them from access because they didn’t have adequate security clearance, the AP reports.

Now, they are on leave after carrying out their legal responsibility to protect classified information. Musk’s staffers have since gained access to the materials, including intelligence reports.

DOGE staffers made a similar move at the Treasury Department on Saturday gaining access to the Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, according to the AP’s reporting.

open image in gallery Donald Trump stands next to Elon Musk. Staffers working under Musk at DOGE lacked the security clearance needed to see the documents, which included intelligence reports, according to the AP ( Getty Images )

Musk’s DOGE was created by an executive order last month. The agency’s goal, according to Musk’s descriptions of their work, is to slash federal spending through budget cuts and mass firings.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

USAID is an independent agency of the government that primarily provides foreign humanitarian assistance.

However, its fate is in question after its website went dark on Saturday with no explanation from the White House. USAID signs in the front lobby of the agency’s Washington, D.C. headquarters have also been removed, NBC News reported Saturday.

Administration officials are looking to strip the agency of its independence and place it under the State Department’s jurisdiction, Reuters reports.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said such a move would be "illegal and against our national interests.”

This move comes after Trump halted most U.S.-funded foreign aid for 90 days in the first week of his presidency.

The State Department issued an order halting almost all aid following Trump’s order, though noted exceptions for emergency food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a memo on the pause, asking staffers to issue “stop-work orders” on nearly all “existing foreign assistance awards.”

Rubio said Trump’s administration would be developing standards for a review of the assistance.

“Decisions whether to continue, modify, or terminate programs will be made following this review,” the memo read, adding that it should be completed within 85 days.