Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vivek Ramaswamy, the former co-leader of the Department for Government Efficiency, was asked during an appearance on Fox News if he was fired from the advisory panel by Elon Musk.

“No, we had a mutual discussion and I wish him well, we’re on the same page, we’re divide and conquer and saving the country, it’s not a one-man show from the top down or the bottom up, it’s all of the above,” he said.

Ramaswamy was set to lead the advisory board alongside Musk, but he recently left the role amid rumors that he’s set to run for governor of Ohio after being passed over as a replacement in the Senate for Vice President J.D. Vance. During an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters on Monday night, Ramaswamy rejected the idea that Musk had fired him.

"People are saying you didn’t get along with Musk - what happened there?" Watters asked Ramaswamy.

“I think that’s incorrect, but what I would say is we had different and complementary approaches,” said Ramawamy.

open image in gallery Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing back on the idea he was pushed out of DOGE by co-leader Elon Musk ( via REUTERS )

"I focused more on a constitutional law, legislative-based approach, he focused more on a technology approach, which is the future approach, no better person to lead that technology, digital approach than Elon Musk, but when you’re talking about a constitutional revival, it’s not just done through the federal government, it’s done through federalism, where states also lead the way,” he added.

The 39-year-old said during the discussion with Watters that he’s “pursuing electoral office very soon.”

“Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE. He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today,” Trump-Vance transition spokesperson Anna Kelly told Spectrum News on January 20. “We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again!”

“It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE,” Ramaswamy said on X at the time. “I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!”

open image in gallery Ramaswamy was set to lead the Department for Government Efficiency with Musk. However, it didn’t last long and Ramaswamy left the agency, saying they had different approaches. He is now eyeing the Ohio Governor’s office ( AP )

Vance’s top political advisers have joined Ramaswamy’s team ahead of the expected announcement that he will run for governor, according to NBC News. The biotech entrepreneur has known Vance since they both attended Yale Law School.

“Expect Vivek to announce his candidacy in mid-February,” a source told NBC.

Andy Surabian and Jai Chabria, who played important roles in Vance’s campaign for senate and vice president, are expected to join the Ramaswamy campaign.

“He’s leaving on good terms with Trump, Elon and the team,” a source told NBC on January 20 as Ramaswamy’s departure from DOGE reached the public eye.

A Republican Ohio operative, Chabria is set to serve as the campaign’s general consultant. Surabian took part in Trump’s earlier campaigns and also consulted on the campaign of Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, who was elected last year. Surabian, a senior political adviser to Donald Trump Jr., will be in charge of an outside political group aligned with the entrepreneur, according to NBC.