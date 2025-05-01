Tulsi Gabbard won’t rule out another run for president - after her failed Democratic bid in 2020
President Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence said she would ‘never rule out any opportunity to serve my country’
Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, says she won't rule out running for president in 2028 — even though her boss, U.S. President Donald Trump, is also reportedly plotting an unconstitutional third presidential run.
Gabbard made the comments during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, which airs on Thursday evening. During the interview, Kelly asked Gabbard about her presidential aspirations.
“As I’ve listened to you over this hour, I’ve had one thought recur to me over and over and over, and it is ‘first female president,’” Kelly said during the interview, according to The Hill.
Kelly referenced Gabbard's prior presidential runs in 2020, noting that she had been put through the "meat grinder."
Then she asked Gabbard if she had "ruled out ever doing it again?"
"Could we potentially see a Tulsi 2028 try?" Kelly asked.
Gabbard said she would not rule out running for the nation's top office.
“I will never rule out any opportunity to serve my country,” she said.
Gabbard previously served in the US Army for more than two decades, during which time she deployed to Iraq and Kuwait.
“If we had talked a year ago, the thought would not have crossed my mind that I would be here and that we would be having this conversation,” Gabbard said. “My decisions in my life have always been made around how can I best be of service to God? How can I best be of service to our country? And that is what has led me here.”
She said she was "grateful for this opportunity and I will continue to chase those opportunities where I can make the most positive impact and be of service."
If Trump is to be believed, Gabbard won’t be the only Republican running for the office, as he is reportedly planning to run for a third term, even though the U.S. Constitution prohibits doing so.
Earlier this year, Trump said he was looking into “methods” that would allow him to try to maintain his office beyond 2028.
