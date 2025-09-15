Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tulsi Gabbard , the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, compared the killing of Charlie Kirk to the 9/11 terrorist attacks , in her remarks at a memorial service for the right-wing activist Sunday.

In her address at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center, Gabbard celebrated Kirk’s passion for debate and belief in free speech, before comparing his assassination at Utah Valley University last week to the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

“Charlie was killed on September 10th,” Gabbard said. “On September 11th we observed the 24th anniversary of the Islamist terror attack on our country, 24 years ago. Now these events have something in common.”

open image in gallery ( AP )

“They were both carried out by those who hold on to ideologies that cannot stand up to scrutiny and challenge, so they feel that their only recourse is to commit an act of violence to silence those who oppose them. And to intimidate and to terrorize others into silence. This is the definition of terrorism.”

“We cannot allow ourselves to be terrorised into silence. We need to live Charlie Kirk’s example, the example that he set, that is captured by the words of Revered Martin Luther King: ‘Darkness can not drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.’”

She added: “This was more than a quote from an icon in our past to Charlie, he lived this, every day. And he inspired countless people around the world to do the same.”

Speaking about a small number of protestors who gathered in Washington D.C., Gabbard accused them of wanting to “be God”.

She said: “Those who are full of anger and hopelessness and hate right now, some of them protesting outside this hall today – unfortunately they do not have the spiritual happiness that Charlie experienced. They’re empty, and this is where their anger is coming from. It is their rejection of God, their desire to be God and therefore they have made God their enemy.”

open image in gallery A memorial for Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah ( AP )

Gabbard’s speech contained passages similar to those she has used before. Speaking two weeks ago about MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Gabbard accused her of harboring a “hatred of God” in the wake of the deadly Minneapolis Catholic school shooting .

In that address, she also deployed the same Martin Luther King quote, and also accused Psaki of wanting to be God.

Tyler Robinson, the main suspect in Kirk’s killing, is facing his first court appearance Tuesday, but a motive for the shooting is still unclear .

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Sunday that Robinson had been radicalized in the “dark” corners of the internet , was left-leaning, and “not cooperating” with law enforcement, though friends and family are helping the investigation.

The governor confirmed reports that Robinson has a transgender partner who is being “very cooperative” with police and “had no idea this was happening.” Authorities have not said whether that was relevant as they investigate the motive.