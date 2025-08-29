Minneapolis school shooting latest: Robin Westman ‘wanted to watch children suffer’ as officials probe motive
Police say 23-year-old Robin Westman fired 116 rounds through the stained-glass windows of a church next to Annunciation Catholic School, trying to kill as many children as possible
Authorities in Minneapolis are continuing to investigate the motive behind the horrifying shooting that left two children dead.
It comes after officials said suspect Robin Westman was fixated on the idea of killing children.
“I won’t dignify the shooter’s words by repeating them,” acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Joseph Thompson said at a briefing Thursday. “They are horrific and vile, but in short, the shooter wanted to watch children suffer.”
The two children shot and killed in the school shooting in Minnesota have now been named by their families. The first was identified as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, whose father gave an emotional statement to reporters on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after, Harper Moyski was named in a statement shared on her parents’ behalf, which described the 10-year-old as “bright, joyful, and deeply loved.”
Westman, 23, was identified as the shooter who fired through the stained-glass windows at the church next to Annunciation Catholic School around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, as students were celebrating Mass at the start of the academic year.
The shooter’s mother, Mary Grace, has retained criminal defense attorney Ryan Garry, known for working with NFL star Colin Kaepernick on representing the George Floyd protestors.
Jen Psaki responds to MAGA’s ‘bad faith’ attacks over her saying ‘prayer is not freaking enough’
MSNBC host Jen Psaki fired back at the White House and other conservative critics who have slammed her for saying “prayer is not freaking enough” in the wake of yet another mass shooting, calling the attacks “bad faith” and an effort to not address the issue of gun violence.
Justin Baragona reports.
Psaki reacts to MAGA’s ‘bad faith’ attacks over her ‘prayer’ remarks on MN shooting
FBI has no prior contact with shooter, despite disturbing online videos
The FBI’s special agent in charge in Minneapolis, Alvin M. Winston Sr., said the agency had no prior contact with the shooter who killed two children and injured 15 others and three seniors on Wednesday.
“We did a check of all of our holdings, the FBI holdings, and he was not in our holdings prior to this incident, so we didn’t have anything on him at that time,” Winston said.
FBI Director Kash Patel described the attack as “an act of domestic terrorism motivated by a hate-filled ideology.”
Police are reviewing online videos, which have been removed from YouTube, in which the shooter scrawled racial slurs, a homophobic slur, antisemitic messages, a call for President Donald Trump’s death, and references to the Holocaust and the Catholic Church.
Additionally, the video showed the suspect flipping through a journal written in English but using the Cyrillic alphabet. Occasionally uttering “koshmar," the Russian word for “nightmare,” the shooter discusses the mechanics of mass school shootings and suicide.
No red flags raised over shooter, police say
No “red flag” alarms were sounded over Minneapolis shooting suspect Robin Westman prior to Wednesday’s deadly incident, police have said.
A Minnesota state “red flag” law allows family members and others to ask authorities to have guns removed from a person they believe could be a danger to themselves or their community.
Westman was able to buy a rifle, shotgun and a pistol that were all used in Wednesday’s attack.
Authorities have said the guns were purchased lawfully, and there is no indication so far in their investigations that any alerts over Westman’s behavior were raised.
“There is nothing in the investigation so far that would lead us to believe that anything was missed,” Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara said.
The shooter, he said, was able to “lawfully purchase these weapons.”
Police visited suspect’s home at least twice when they were a teenager: report
Cops visited the home of Robin Westman on at least two occasions when the suspect was a teenager, according to a report.
Heavily redacted records obtained from the police department in Eagan, Minnesota, by NBC News, show officers went to the residence on 26 January 2018 for a ‘welfare check of a juvenile”.
The name of the individual involved is blacked out.
Two years prior to that call, police records show officers attended the same address following a report of a “criminal offense” there.
All further details of the incident, except for the fact that the case was closed, have been redacted.
Westman died by suicide at the scene of the mass shooting.
Neighbor watched cops take Minneapolis shooter’s family from their home as ‘surreal’ connection to killer set in
The day after a mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic School that left two children dead and 18 people injured, including 15 other youngsters and three elderly parishioners, local residents continue trying to come to grips with the horrific event.
“I would say I was thunderstruck,” said Jim White, who lives across the street from 23-year-old shooter Robin Westman.
White, 57, told The Independent that he often crossed paths with the suspect’s dad and stepmom, and that the news of the horrific act caught him entirely by surprise.
Justin Rohrlich reports.
Neighbor saw cops surround Minneapolis shooter’s home as ‘surreal’ connection set in
Nurse mom of Minnesota shooting victim was working in ICU when wounded daughter arrived
The mother of Sophia Forchas, one of the 15 children injured in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school, is a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit who was working at the hospital the morning when her daughter and others began arriving for emergency treatment.
Josh Marcus and Mike Bedigan report.
Nurse mom was at hospital as daughter and other Minnesota shooting victims arrived
Locked church doors saved countless lives, police say
Police say locked church doors likely saved “countless lives” during the Minneapolis school shooting in which two children were killed and 17 others injured at Annunciation Catholic School.
The shooter, Robin Westman, 23, fired through church windows after failing to enter the building, leaving behind writings showing a “deranged fascination”, according to police chief Brian O’Hara.
The shooter had not been able to get inside due to the locked doors, Mr O’Hara said.
He said the shooter’s writings revealed hatred for “almost every group imaginable.”
Acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Joe Thompson, added that the attacker was “obsessed” with killing children.
“I won’t dignify the shooter’s words by repeating them,” he said. “They are horrific and vile, but in short, the shooter wanted to watch children suffer.”
'This has been a tough summer for Minnesota'
The shooting at a Minneapolis church was not the first tragedy to hit the area in recent weeks.
Even as most categories of crime continue to fall in Minneapolis after a surge that followed the 2020 killing of George Floyd, the season has seen a spike in violence that repeatedly led to armored vehicles rolling through the streets carrying police in full combat gear.
The city was stunned when a man posing as a police officer hunted a series of state lawmakers in the Minneapolis suburbs in the early hours of June 14.
Police say Vance Boelter fatally shot former House speaker Melissa Hortman, 55, long one of the state's most prominent Democrats, along with her husband, Mark. He also allegedly shot Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, though both survived.
On Tuesday this week a shooter sprayed bullets on a sidewalk behind a Catholic high school, killing one person and injuring six.
And then two children were shot dead at a church the day after, in another tragedy that has left the city reeling.
"This has been a tough summer for Minnesota," acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said Thursday.
Parents are conducting mass shooting drills at home
Parents are holding mass shooting drills at their home to teach their children how to cope if it happens to them, CNN reports.
The news outlet spoke to Eeka McLeod, who has been teaching her seven year-old daughter Ella how to deal in the event of a life threatening emergency at school.
McLeod filmed the drill and posted it on social media, where it has been viewed 34 million times
“My perspective is... why are teachers responsible for this? This is my child. That is my responsibility,” she told CNN.
“And if she’s old enough to go to school and die - because our schoolchildren are dying - she’s old enough to know the truth.”