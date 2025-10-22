Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucker Carlson threatened a student during a question-and-answer session at a university event who accused the podcaster and former Fox News anchor’s father of being in the CIA.

On Tuesday, Carlson appeared at Indiana University as part of the “American Comeback Tour” from Turning Point USA, the group founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. During a student question about why the U.S. continued to support the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, a questioner made an offhanded reference alleging Carlson’s father Richard Carlson had been in the CIA.

“Your dad was in the CIA and I was wondering, does our government even want war to stop?” the student said. “Do they want conflicts to end?”

Though Carlson grinned in response, the question appeared to set him off.

“Leave my father out of it,” Carlson said.

open image in gallery Tucker Carlson has previously said his father Richard Carlson, a journalist and former government official, ‘worked in conjunction’ with the CIA. When he was asked about it recently, Carlson unloaded. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I'm gonna have to kick your a***, which I could do, by the way, if you bring him up again because he was a wonderful man, whatever he did for a living,” Carlson added, saying that he “really” hated that aspect of the question and warned the student not to “test” him.

Richard Carlson, a former journalist and Reagan administration official who died earlier this year, has stated he had encounters with the intelligence world, but there is no public evidence he was ever in the CIA.

Carlson ran the U.S. government-supported Voice of America foreign media network at the end of the Cold War, and Tucker Carlson has said his father “worked in conjunction” with the CIA during his time in government.

The former official, who later served as the U.S. ambassador to the Seychelles, told a 1993 oral history project that during his time at Voice of America, the media network was sometimes targeted by foreign intelligence services.

open image in gallery Tucker Carlson’s father Richard, a former journalist, served as the head of U.S.-backed Voice of America media network during the Cold War, putting him in close proximity to the world of espionage and intelligence ( Voice of America )

Richard Carlson has denied that his staff were spies and that U.S. intelligence services controlled the content of what they produced, though he acknowledged in the oral history that the VOA’s work often resembled spycraft in the hostile nations where it broadcast.

“The Voice of America correspondents weren't spies, they were reporters, but unfortunately in the kind of society with the rigidity of the People's Republic [of China] you end up doing your things covertly simply because you can't do them in any other way,” he said.

After leaving government, Carlson remained well-connected in Washington lobbying and think tank circles.

“The last 25 years of his life were spent in work whose details were never completely clear to his family, but that was clearly interesting,” Tucker Carlson wrote in an obituary. “He worked in dozens of countries and breakaway republics around the world, and was involved in countless intrigues.”

The white nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes, a critic and rival of both Carlson and the late Kirk, has claimed in the past that Carlson’s father was in the CIA.