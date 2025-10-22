Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Golden Globes recently announced the 25 nominees for its inaugural Best Podcast category, with MAGA favorites Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro, and Theo Von in the running.

The award will be presented at the 83rd annual Globes ceremony on January 26, 2026, and places the right-wing broadcasters, many of whom regularly peddle conspiracy theories, in a category alongside established news and politics shows like The Daily from The New York Times, Up First from NPR, and Pod Save America.

Other popular shows nominated include The Joe Rogan Experience, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, and Call Me Daddy with Alex Cooper.

open image in gallery Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson could be in line to win an unlikely Golden Globe next year ( The Tucker Carlson Show/YouTube )

Now, according to Status, the company behind the ceremony, Penske Media Corporation, has sent out “a pitch deck… to at least some of the shows eligible for the awards,” explaining that they are “selling marketing packages – costing upwards of $75,000 – that allow podcasters to promote their programs directly to Globes voters who will determine the winner.”

While nominated artists and shows have consistently lobbied for industry awards, Status writer Oliver Darcy argues that the difference this time is that PMC CEO Jay Penske owns not just the Globes but also the entertainment media outlets Variety, Rolling Stone, Deadline Hollywood, Billboard, and The Hollywood Reporter.

“In other words, the same corporate entity now both sets the stage and writes the glowing coverage,” Darcy states.

He explains that a nominee paying out for one of the $75,000 marketing packages means “someone like Carlson or Owens can pay tens of thousands of dollars to be feted by Variety, handed a trophy, and lavished with glowing coverage and social promotion from one of the industry’s most influential and renowned publications.

“The potential for a ‘paid sponsorship’ disclosure might technically separate the advertisements from the outlet’s traditional editorial, but the effect is the same: PMC is offering far-right influencers who thrive on outrage a glossy stage and an endorsement of legitimacy.”

open image in gallery Controversial broadcaster Candace Owens is also nominated for the new ‘Best Podcast’ Golden Globe ( Candace )

The Independent has reached out to Penske Media for comment.

The podcast sector is booming at present, and right-wing shows were credited with helping President Donald Trump regain the White House last November by enabling the Republican ticket to zero in on young men in particular and court their vote.

Trump’s son Barron is believed to have been guiding the strategy in this field. At the same time, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s decision not to agree to a guest spot on Rogan’s show, unlike her rival, was seen as a blow to her campaign and led to criticism of her advisers for misreading the post-pandemic media landscape.

The president was spoofed, appearing on a fictional teen podcast called Snack Homiez alongside Sabrina Carpenter on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.