Donald Trump will attend a New York Yankees baseball game on Thursday, after marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

The president will head to the game in the Bronx after attending a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"President Trump will commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11 on Thursday with a visit to the Pentagon memorial in the morning, followed by an appearance at the New York Yankees game at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx on Thursday evening,” she said.

The game will see the Yankees face off against the Detroit Tigers. It is uncertain whether there will be an official commemoration of the tragedy at the game, or whether Trump will be involved.

The Independent has contacted the White House for more information.

The news appeared to divide opinion on social media, with some agreeing that the move showed solidarity with the victims of 9/11 and their families.

Others felt differently. “Why is Trump going places where people boo him?” wrote one social media.

The comment referred to the mixed reaction received by the president during his appearance at the U.S. Open final on Sunday, in Queens.

Trump’s face pictured on the big screen at match was met with thunderous boos and some cheering, after his arrival caused a 30 minute delay to play and extra security measures for fans.

During the national anthem, Trump’s face appeared on the jumbotron for around 30 seconds and loud booing could be heard around the stadium. Cheers went up when the Star-Spangled Banner concluded, and a large flag was unfurled on court.

The White House later responded to the reports of booing by calling it "fake news.”