President Donald Trump has congratulated the Los Angeles Dodgers after they secured back-to-back World Series titles, calling them “incredible champions.”

The win-or-go-home game ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Toronto Blue Jays, with Will Smith’s homer in the 11th inning rubber-stamping the Dodgers’ incredible comeback.

“Congratulations to the L.A. Dodgers, a game won by incredible CHAMPIONS!!! A lesser group of men would never have been able to win that game, or game 6, for that matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“So many stars made it all happen. Also, congratulations to ownership. What a great job they have done. SEE YOU ALL AT THE WHITE HOUSE!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The White House typically hosts the World Series winner each year, and Trump welcomed the Dodgers to Washington, D.C., in April after their 2024 victory. The Dodgers are the first team to win consecutive titles since the New York Yankees in 2000.

open image in gallery Trump branded the Dodgers “incredible champions”

Many online pondered how the president might react this year, given his ongoing disagreements with the political leaders that represent Canada and California.

A fake Truth Social post from Trump circulated online this week, claiming he wouldn’t invite the World Series winners to the White House on account of political differences, USA Today reports. The fraudulent post was shared widely online before it was debunked.

And Trump himself has also quashed the rumor with his emphatic message to the organization Satuday night.

open image in gallery Trump hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House earlier this year ( AP )

Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom frequently exchange jabs, and the Democratic leader often trolls the president online by mocking his social media style.

Newsom, a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan, was quick to congratulate the Dodgers after the game.

“What a game,” he wrote on X. “Congrats, @Dodgers!!! You make California proud!”

open image in gallery The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the White House after winning the World Series

open image in gallery It was a heartbreaking end to an incredible run for the Toronto Blue Jays ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Trump recently declared he was ending trade negotiations with Canada after the government of Ontario purchased an anti-tariff TV advertisement.

The advertisement quotes former President Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs. The former president’s foundation claimed the ad “misrepresented” his 1987 speech, and Trump re-shared the statement on Truth Social last week. The advertisement doesn’t alter the words Reagan said, but it does change the order he said them in. It also omits informations, such as Reagan defending his decision to put new tariffs on some Japanese products.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he apologized to Trump over the advertisement this week.