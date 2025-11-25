Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump to pardon two turkeys in annual Thanksgiving tradition that starts holiday season: Live updates

Gobble and Waddle are set to be pardoned as part of the annual holiday tradition

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Tuesday 25 November 2025 08:10 EST
President Donald Trump will grant official pardons to a pair of turkeys Tuesday afternoon, kicking off the holiday season.

The 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation will take place at noon ET at the White House.

Only one turkey — Waddle or Gobble — will receive this year’s ceremonial pardon, but both will be spared.

First Lady Melania Trump’s official account posted a poll asking Americans to vote on which turkey should be granted clemency.

“Tomorrow’s @WhiteHouse Turkey Pardon Ceremony with @POTUS and @FLOTUS is now scheduled for 12PM ET. Remember to vote by texting GOBBLE or WADDLE to 45470!”

The four-month-old turkeys were given their names last week after X users responded to another poll from the Office of the First Lady’s account.

Although the ceremony has spanned decades, starting when President Harry S. Truman was presented a turkey in 1947, John F. Kennedy was the first president to technically grant clemency to a turkey in 1963.

It wasn’t until 1989, when George H.W. Bush said he gave a bird a “presidential pardon,” that the tradition finally stuck.

WATCH: Turkeys 'Gobble' and 'Waddle' get VIP treatment at luxury hotel ahead of White House Thanksgiving pardon

Kelly Rissman25 November 2025 13:10

Meet Gobble and Waddle

Kelly Rissman25 November 2025 13:08

Two turkeys to be granted clemency

A pair of turkeys are set to be pardoned by President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon, marking the 78th annual holiday tradition.

Either Waddle or Gobble — the two turkeys — will participate in the ceremony, but both will be spared, according to the Office of the First Lady.

Kelly Rissman25 November 2025 13:06

