Trump to pardon two turkeys in annual Thanksgiving tradition that starts holiday season: Live updates
Gobble and Waddle are set to be pardoned as part of the annual holiday tradition
President Donald Trump will grant official pardons to a pair of turkeys Tuesday afternoon, kicking off the holiday season.
The 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation will take place at noon ET at the White House.
Only one turkey — Waddle or Gobble — will receive this year’s ceremonial pardon, but both will be spared.
First Lady Melania Trump’s official account posted a poll asking Americans to vote on which turkey should be granted clemency.
“Tomorrow’s @WhiteHouse Turkey Pardon Ceremony with @POTUS and @FLOTUS is now scheduled for 12PM ET. Remember to vote by texting GOBBLE or WADDLE to 45470!”
The four-month-old turkeys were given their names last week after X users responded to another poll from the Office of the First Lady’s account.
Although the ceremony has spanned decades, starting when President Harry S. Truman was presented a turkey in 1947, John F. Kennedy was the first president to technically grant clemency to a turkey in 1963.
It wasn’t until 1989, when George H.W. Bush said he gave a bird a “presidential pardon,” that the tradition finally stuck.
