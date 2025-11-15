Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the second time this year, Dan Edwin Wilson, a former January 6 defendant and member of the far-right group the Oath Keepers, received a pardon from President Donald Trump – this time to wipe two possession of an unregistered firearm charges.

Wilson, 50, was among the nearly 1,600 people who received a day-one pardon from the president for their role in the attack on the Capitol. He had been charged with conspiracy to impede or injure an officer at the Capitol.

But he also received separate charges of possession of an unregistered firearm in Kentucky – which were brought after law enforcement officials investigating his role in January 6 executed a search warrant on Wilson’s home.

A judge overseeing the firearm possession charges case refused to extend Trump’s January 6 pardon to cover those counts – leading Trump to make a second act of clemency Friday, first reported by Politico.

A White House official said in a statement that Trump chose to pardon Wilson again because “the search of Mr. Wilson’s home was due to the events of January 6.”

open image in gallery Wilson, pictured at the Capitol on January 6, had planned the protest with other participants weeks before it occurred, according to messages obtained by prosecutors ( Department of Justice )

During the investigation into Wilson’s activities on January 6, prosecutors said he communicated with others to organize a “protest” at the Capitol as a way to support Trump, who had spread lies that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Prosecutors said through messages, Wilson identified himself as a member of the Oath Keepers and the Gray Ghost Partisan Rangers militias. He discussed bringing firearms to Washington, D.C., ahead of the protest and the possibility of a “civil war.”

In a December 2020 message, Wilson wrote: “If Trump wins we have to get this government under control it’s been crossing my mind if we go to a Civil War do we try to take Washington DC first or do we try to take state capitals first.”

Days later, Wilson wrote: "I am ready to lay my life on the line. It is time for good men to do bad things."

open image in gallery Trump issued pardons to supporters convicted over their roles in the January 6 riot as one of his first acts of his second term as president ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In August 2024, Wilson pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charges related to his efforts on January 6. He was initially sentenced to five years in prison.

But Wilson was among the handful of January 6 defendants who were not permitted to leave prison after Trump granted the sweeping pardons on his first day in office due to the other firearm possession charges.

Although the administration initially agreed that Trump’s day-one pardon did not cover Wilson’s firearm charges, the Justice Department later changed its mind and argued it should since the firearm charges stemmed from an investigation related to the January 6 charges.

However, the judge disagreed, believing it extended Trump’s pardon too far.

Trump’s second pardon explicitly references the firearm-related charges case.

Attorneys for Wilson said in a statement to Politico, “Dan Wilson is a good man. After more than 7 months of unjustified imprisonment, he is relieved to be home with his loved ones.”

“This act of mercy not only restores his freedom but also shines a light on the overreach that has divided this nation,” the attorneys said.