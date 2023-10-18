New York court employee arrested after ‘yelling out’ for Trump during fraud trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman identified as an employee of New York’s court system was arrested after approaching the front of a courtroom and calling out for Donald Trump during the 12th day of a civil trial alleging the former president and his business empire fraudulently inflated his net worth and assets for years.

The woman, whose name had not yet been released, “disrupted” the hearing on 18 October after approaching the defense table where Mr Trump was seated with his attorneys, according to a statement from a New York courts spokesperson shared with The Independent.

She began “yelling out to Mr Trump indicating she wanted to assist him,” according to the statement.

New York state court officers escorted her out of New York Superior Court Judge Arthur Engoron’s courtroom on the third floor of the building on Centre Street, and she was placed into a squad car on an adjoining street.

She was charged with contempt of court in the second degree for disrupting a court proceeding, according to a court’s spokesperson. She also has been placed on immediate administration leave pending an investigation and is barred from entering other court facilities until further notice, the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the former president tossed his hands up in frustration and spoke aloud from the defense table to his lawyers, drawing a warning from the judge to “stop commenting” during witness testimony.

Mr Trump, now appearing at the trial for a second consecutive day, returned to the courthouse in lower Manhattan on Tuesday as the trial entered its third week, hearing testimony from former Trump Organization executives and accountants, real estate appraisers and others who worked closely with the former president’s chief executives on years of financial statements that are central to the case.

Last month, Judge Engoron granted partial judgment in favour of New York Attorney General Letitia James in her sweeping lawsuit alleging the former president, his adult sons and chief associates for fraudulently inflated his wealth and assets to secure lucrative financial benefits.

The judge issued a gag order against Mr Trump earlier this month after his Truth Social posts and courthouse statements aired false claims about a chief clerk. An appellate court judge also rejected the former president’s attempt to halt the trial altogether while he appeals Judge Engoron’s order against his business empire from last month.

Michael Cohen, a star witness for Ms James’s team, was expected to testify this week, drawing speculation that Mr Trump’s appearance was intended as an in-person face-off between the former president and his former attorney. His testimony was postponed due to an unrelated medical procedure.