Liveupdated

GOP and Trump cling to victory in ‘too close’ Tennessee special election after Democrats fightback: Latest

The race in Tennessee was surprisingly close in a district where Trump won by 22 points in 2024

Rhian Lubin
Wednesday 03 December 2025 05:07 EST
Comments
Trump dials in to Tennessee campaign to rail against 'Christian-hating' Democrat

President Donald Trump and the GOP clung to victory in Tennessee’s special election after Republican Matt Van Epps won the nail-biting congressional race by nine points.

And while Trump hailed it a “great night for the Republican Party” on Truth Social, Republicans warned the result in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District was “too close” after Democrats fought back —and it doesn’t bode well for the 2026 midterm elections, they said.

The race between Van Epps and the Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn was surprisingly close in a district where Trump won by 22 points in 2024.

“Tonight is a sign that 2026 is going to be a b**** of an election cycle,” one House Republican told Politico.

Republicans and Democrats poured millions into the race, which strategists noted should have been an easy win for the GOP.

Following upsets by Democrats in states in the November elections, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said that the result in Tennessee “was dangerous.”

“We could have lost this district because the people who showed up, many of them are the ones that are motivated by how much they dislike President Trump,” Cruz told Fox News Tuesday evening.

The closeness of the race signals how hard Republicans will have to work ahead of next year’s midterms, which typically see the president’s party lose seats in Congress.

Eric Garcia, Brendan Rascius3 December 2025 10:03

