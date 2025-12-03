Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Matt Van Epps has won a special election in a race that turned out to be surprisingly closer than expected in a sign of the Republican Party’s increasing unpopularity going into next year’s midterm elections.

Epps, an Army veteran, defeated Aftyn Behn, a progressive state legislator, in the race for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional seat with 53.9 percent of the vote as of Tuesday evening with 99 percent of the vote count reported.

President Donald Trump was among the first to congratulate Epps, firing off several posts on Truth Social Tuesday evening after around 75 percent of the votes had been counted.

“Congratulations to Matt Van Epps on his BIG Congressional WIN in the Great State of Tennessee,” he wrote. “The Radical Left Democrats threw everything at him, including Millions of Dollars. Another great night for the Republican Party!!! President DJT.”

open image in gallery Republican Matt Van Epps won his race in what turned out to be a surprisingly competitive race in Tennessee’s 7th district ( Getty Images )

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters echoed the president’s sentiment, writing in a statement, "Voters didn’t just reject Aftyn Behn and her anti-Tennessee, abolish-the-police agenda — they rejected the Democrats’ entire radical platform.”

In his victory speech, Epps, a former Army helicopter pilot, thanked Trump for his steadfast support.

“We are grateful to the president for his unwavering support that charted this movement and catapulted us to victory,” he said, according to CNN. “President Trump was all-in with us. That made the difference. In Congress, I’ll be all-in with him.”

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday night before the race was called, Behn said she would call Epps to concede if she lost.

open image in gallery In his victory speech, Epps, a former Army helicopter pilot, thanked Trump for his steadfast support ( AP )

The election gives Republicans in the House of Representatives 220 seats, increasing their razor-thin majority. That number will drop in January when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) exits Congress after her resignation.

Epps’ race with Behn — which comes after incumbent Republican Mark Green resigned earlier this year — turned out to be far more competitive than political insiders previously predicted given the district voted for Trump by 22 points just 13 months ago.

The closeness of the race signals how hard Republicans will have to work ahead of next year’s mid-terms, which typically see the president’s party lose seats in Congress. A YouGov/Economist poll showed that 45 percent of voters would vote for a generic Democrat next year and 39 percent would prefer a generic Republican.

Democrats sought to portray Epp’s narrow victory as a worrying sign for the GOP.

open image in gallery Republican Matt Van Epps won his race in what turned out to be a surprisingly competitive race in Tennessee’s 7th district. House Speaker Mike Johnson campaigned for Van Epps ( Getty )

“Behn’s overperformance in TN-07—a Trump +22 district—is a flashing warning sign for Republicans heading into the midterms,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin wrote in a statement. “Republicans had to spend MILLIONS just to barely hold onto this seat.”

“This is an unbelievable change over Trump’s 22 pt. victory a year ago,” Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, wrote on X. “Are my Republican colleagues ready to join us to vote to bring health care premiums down? You have my number.”

In her interview with CNN, Behn said she was proud of the campaign she ran — and signaled she may be open to running again in the future.

“We’ve run an amazing race all things considered,” Behn said. “The deck was stacked against us especially in the deep red south, and we’ve narrowed the margin, and for me, that is a celebration worth having.”

open image in gallery Democrat Aftyn Behn significantly exceeded expectations in a deep-red district in Tennessee ( AP )

In the lead-up to the election, both sides deployed their biggest surrogates to the Volunteer State. House Speaker Mike Johnson spent much of Monday traveling with Van Epps. He and Trump also held a tele-rally for the Republican nominee.

Behn, meanwhile, received support from national Democrats. Kamala Harris traveled to Tennessee to speak to volunteers at Fisk University, a historically Black college, as polling showed the race to be tighter than expected.

On Monday, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, held a tele-rally. Former Vice President Al Gore, who served as a senator from Tennessee, also appeared at the tele-rally.

Republicans sought to paint Behn not as a generic Republican but a radical. Behn gave them fertile ground with deleted tweets reportedly made about burning down police stations and defunding the police.

She came under fire for an recording where she said in a podcast that “I hate the city. I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music. I hate all the things that make Nashville apparently an 'it' city, to the rest of the country.”

Still, the tightness of the race has caused Democrats to be more optimistic going into 2026. The same YouGov/Economist poll showed that only 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as president.

That has translated into significant performances by Democrats in elections throughout 2025.

In April, Democrats performed better than expected in two special congressional elections in Florida and won a Supreme Court race in Wisconsin by double digits. In August, they flipped a state legislative seat in Iowa, breaking the Republican supermajority.

Last month, they won the governorships in Virginia and New Jersey by double digits and won public service commission races in Georgia by wide margins.

Despite this, Johnson guaranteed in his weekly press conference that Republicans would keep the House.

“Republicans are not just going to hold on to the majority,” he said. “We're going to grow it.”

The election also reveals how uninvolved Trump has been in the welfare of the Republican Party now that he is constitutionally ineligible to run for president again.

As opposed to the past when the president would often travel to swing districts to help down ballot Republicans, he phoned in an appearance in Tennessee when Johnson held up his phone to a microphone for Trump to speak to supporters on Monday.