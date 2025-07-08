Trump live: President admits Aug 1 tariff deadline could be extended again after demanding deals from allies
President Donald Trump concedes new deadline not ‘100 percent firm’ and could be shifted again at dinner with Benjamin Netanyahu, who revealed he has nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dinner at the White House on Monday evening, at which he hinted that his new August 1 deadline for the imposition of steep “reciprocal” tariffs on America’s trading partners could be extended again.
Asked by a reporter if the revised date was “firm”, Trump answered: “I would say firm but not 100 percent firm. If they call up and they say they’d like to do something in a different way we’re going to be open to that but essentially that’s the way it is right now, yeah.”
The president first introduced his aggressive tariff plan on April 2, which he dubbed “Liberation Day,” only to hurriedly announce a 90-day suspension after they spooked the stock markets.
That pause was due to expire on Wednesday but has now been extended to alow more time for the administration to agree individual trade deals with other nations, with Trump sending out letters on Monday to at least 15 countries urging them to strike an alternative arrangement.
Also at the Netanyahu dinner, the Israeli surprised his American host by revealing he had nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize, an accolade Trump has long coveted.
As the administration tries to put out the flames, it seems JD Vance was happy to fan them before it became his job to be an authority on the matter, writes John Bowden.
As we’ve just seen, much of MAGA World is up in arms over the news that Trump’s Justice Department and FBI have concluded that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and didn’t keep a “client list” to blackmail prominent figures.
Piers Morgan, for one, reacted by tweaking one of the president’s top acolytes on Monday for previously promising “incredibly disturbing” details in the Epstein probe.
Justin Baragona has the story.
Right reacts with dismay and disbelief after FBI says Jeffrey Epstein client list doesn’t exist
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt yesterday on the Feds’ sudden insistence that the late billionaire pedophile left behind no incriminating list of his wealthy friends and patrons.
From Jesse Watters and Alex Jones to Trump’s followers on Truth Social, MAGA was not satisfied.
Here’s more from Justin Baragona.
Trump floods Truth Social with tariff letters to foreign trading partners
I’m not sure why it was necessary to post 15 versions of the same boilerplate template letter on social media but that’s what the president has done.
The recipients are informed of the new August 1 deadline for his reciprocal tariffs coming into effect and urged to sign a new custom trade deal with the United States before then in order to sidestep the steep levies.
Here’s Japan’s version, by way of an example:
The Bosnia letter, like all the others, is addressed to “Mr President,” despite Zeljka Cvijanovic being, er, female, which gives you some idea of how much care and attention went into this.
This is what he had to say about the letters during last night’s dinner with Netanyahu:
Trump calls Ukraine war a ‘Biden-created monster’ and compares himself to Harry Truman at ‘private’ Netanyahu dinner
Here are a few choice comments from the president’s dinner with Bibi last night, which took place in front of the press despite being touted as private.
Here’s Rich Hall on why Bibi’s gesture is akin to being nominated for a “not breaking the law” prize by Tony Soprano.
ICYMI: Trump calls Elon Musk’s idea for new political party ‘ridiculous’ and ‘confusing’
President Donald Trump slammed tech billionaire Elon Musk’s idea for a new political party, calling it “ridiculous” and “confusing.”
“Starting a third party just adds to the confusion,” Trump told reporters while traveling to the White House from his New Jersey golf club Sunday. “They’ve never worked—he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous.”
Musk announced the formation of the “America Party” a day earlier.
“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he wrote on X.
Strongmen expert calls Trump Nobel Peace Prize nomination 'pathetic'
Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the New York Times bestseller Strongmen, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nomination of President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize “pathetic.”
Reacting to a clip of Netanyahu presenting Trump with the award nomination at a White House dinner Monday night, Ben-Ghiat wrote on X: “Pathetic...also a nomination by someone who has a warrant out for his arrest by the ICC [International Criminal Court] might not count much in Stockholm...”
Netanyahu has vehemently denied committing war crimes in connection with Israel’s war in Gaza.
ICYMI: Netanyahu presents Trump with Nobel Peace Prize nomination
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented President Donald Trump with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination during a White House dinner Monday night.
