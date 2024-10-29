Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A mysterious bronze-colored, tiki torch statue has popped up in Washington DC in a “tribute” to Donald Trump’s infamous comments calling white nationalists who marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 “very fine people.”

The satirical effigy – which sits only a few blocks from the White House on Freedom Plaza – was erected on Monday and depicts a large hand clutching a tiki torch, a symbol that has become negatively associated with white supremacy in the US.

The temporary monument is named “The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame” and features a plaque at its base, reading: “This monument pays tribute to President Donald Trump and the ‘very fine people’ he boldly stood to defend when they marched in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“While many have called them white supremacists and neo-nazis, President Trump’s voice rang out above the rest to remind all that they were “treated absolutely unfairly.”

“This monument stands as an everlasting reminder of that bold proclamation.”

In August 2017, thousands of neo-Nazis and white supremacists staged a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. The event descended into violence and counter-protester Heather Heyer, 32, was struck and killed when a car was driven into a crowd of people.

Two police officers also died when their helicopter crashed during the chaos.

Model of the neo-Nazi tiki torch statue included in a permit application ( National Park Service )

Following the violence, Trump sparked outrage for saying there were “very fine people” on both sides.

“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides,” the then-president said at a news conference at Trump Tower.

The tiki torch statue is the second satirical bronze monument to appear in the Capitol within a week.

The first installation appeared on October 24 in the form of a bronze turd – resembling the “poop” emoji – propped up on a desk featuring Nancy Pelosi’sname placard, in an ironic tribute to the January 6 Capitol rioters.

The bronze ‘poop’ featuring a Nancy Pelosi placard appeared in Washington DC on Thursday ( AFP via Getty Images )

The plaque beneath the bronze excrement reads: “This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, to loot, urinate, and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election.

“President Trump celebrates these heroes of January 6th as ‘unbelievable patriots’ and ‘warriors.’

“This monument stands as a testament to their daring sacrifice and lasting legacy.”

Vandals have already removed Pelosi’s name from the statue, reported The Washington Post.

Pictured: Protesters marching in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017 ( AFP/Getty Images )

The individual or individuals behind the political statues remain something of a mystery.

However, permits for the sculptures were granted by the National Park Service to an entity named “Civic Crafted LLC. Julia Jimenez-Pyzik.”

The permits, seen by The Independent, allow the tiki torch to remain in place until Thursday and the excrement structure until Wednesday.

Washington local and park regular Eric Brewer, 56, told the Post of the tiki torch structure: “I think it’s a perfect piece of satirical sculpture in its placement, in its timing, in its execution.”