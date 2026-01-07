Date set for Trump to give State of the Union address to Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A date has been set for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited the president to give the annual address to Congress on Tuesday February 24, in the year which marks the 250th year of American Independence.

“We look forward to advancing the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance,” Johnson wrote in the invitation.

The speech comes amid a whirlwind of issues facing the president, both at home and abroad, including the cost of living, immigration crackdowns in major cities, and military intervention in Venezuela.

open image in gallery House Speaker Mike Johnson (right) has invited the president to give the annual address to Congress on Tuesday February 24, in the year which marks the 250th year of American Independence ( Getty Images )

It will give Trump the chance to shape the GOP’s message to voters ahead of midterm elections later this year that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress.

Though the keynote address has historically been a demure and revered event, past speeches given by Trump to the joint chamber have unraveled somewhat.

After entering the Capitol rotunda to chants of “USA! USA!” the president’s joint address to Congress in March 2025 was marred by Democrat hecklers, who began protesting within minutes.

open image in gallery Trump pictured with then-supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene. After entering the Capitol rotunda to chants of “USA! USA!” the president’s joint address to Congress in March 2025 was marred by Democrat hecklers, who began protesting within minutes ( AP )

Democratic representative Al Green then got to his feet, pointing his finger at the president while shouting “you have no mandate,” prompting outrage from Republicans including then-Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace – who called for his removal.

Other Democrats, including Maxine Dexter of Oregon, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Maxwell Frost and Andrea Salinas of Oregon, wore black t-shirts saying “resist” or “No Kings Here” during the speech, and walked out of the chamber part way through.

open image in gallery House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up pages of the State of the Union speech after U.S. President Donald Trump finishes his State of the Union speech in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Five years earlier, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi made headlines after ripping up a copy of Trump’s address in full view of the cameras.

“It was a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi told reporters as she left the Capitol. The ripping – described as “a new low” by Republicans at the time – was not planned, according to a person close to the Democratic powerhouse.