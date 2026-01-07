Date set for Trump to give State of the Union address to Congress
House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited the president to give the annual address to Congress on Tuesday February 24
A date has been set for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited the president to give the annual address to Congress on Tuesday February 24, in the year which marks the 250th year of American Independence.
“We look forward to advancing the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance,” Johnson wrote in the invitation.
The speech comes amid a whirlwind of issues facing the president, both at home and abroad, including the cost of living, immigration crackdowns in major cities, and military intervention in Venezuela.
It will give Trump the chance to shape the GOP’s message to voters ahead of midterm elections later this year that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress.
Though the keynote address has historically been a demure and revered event, past speeches given by Trump to the joint chamber have unraveled somewhat.
After entering the Capitol rotunda to chants of “USA! USA!” the president’s joint address to Congress in March 2025 was marred by Democrat hecklers, who began protesting within minutes.
Democratic representative Al Green then got to his feet, pointing his finger at the president while shouting “you have no mandate,” prompting outrage from Republicans including then-Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace – who called for his removal.
Other Democrats, including Maxine Dexter of Oregon, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Maxwell Frost and Andrea Salinas of Oregon, wore black t-shirts saying “resist” or “No Kings Here” during the speech, and walked out of the chamber part way through.
Five years earlier, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi made headlines after ripping up a copy of Trump’s address in full view of the cameras.
“It was a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi told reporters as she left the Capitol. The ripping – described as “a new low” by Republicans at the time – was not planned, according to a person close to the Democratic powerhouse.
