Marinera ship tracker live: Putin sends navy escort as Trump ‘plans to seize’ banned Venezuelan oil tanker
British military are reportedly among Nato forces tracking the tanker
Russia has sent a navy escort to join a Venezuelan oil tanker breaking US blockade amid fears Donald Trump is moving to “seize” it.
The Marinera is one of a Venezuelan “shadow fleet” of tankers carrying oil in breach of US and international sanctions. Currently empty, it hastily renamed itself from the Bella 1 and painted a Russian flag on its side in an apparent bid for Russian protection.
It is on course to pass the UK between Scotland and Iceland as it moves across the North Atlantic ocean towards Russia, and is being tracked by British military aircraft among other Nato forces.
A US official told the Wall Street Journal that Moscow has sent a submarine and other vessels to accompany the ship on its journey and asked the US to cease pursuing it.
The Russian foreign ministry reportedly said it was monitoring the situation “with concern” on Tuesday, according to Russian state news agency RIA. It added the ship is “being given increased and clearly disproportionate attention by the US and Nato”.
It comes after US forces entered Venezuela on Saturday to seize its now-deposed president, Nicolas Maduro, who is in New York facing drug charges.
Why is there a US navy blockade on Venezuela?
Donald Trump announced a “total and complete” blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers last month as part of a ramped-up pressure campaign against the country.
It came after US military forces carried out a series of strikes on Venezuelan boats in international waters in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific last year, which it claimed — without evidence — were carrying drugs to the US.
The US president’s ultimate goal was widely believed to be regime change - something he may now achieve by force after the capture of despot Nicolas Maduro.
A change in leadership in Venezuela, in favour of a president more aligned with US interests, could provide Washington with increased access to Venezuelan crude oil, which is cheaper than crude oil from other countries due to its dense, viscous nature.
Where is the Marinera tanker?
Maritime trackers show the Marinera tanker travelling north east across the North Atlantic.
It is on course to pass the UK between Scotland and Iceland, and is believed to be heading to Russia, although its destination is unconfirmed.
US 'plans to' intercept ship, officials say
US officials have reportedly said forces plan to intercept the Marinera following the country’s capture of Nicolas Maduro.
Two sources told CBS News on Tuesday that American forces plan to intercept the ship.
The US would prefer to seize the vessel rather than sink it, the broadcaster reported.
Russia’s foreign ministry said the ship was acting “in full compliance with the norms of international maritime law”.
Russia sends navy escort to Venezuelan oil tanker
Russia has reportedly sent a navy escort to join the Marinera oil tanker as it crosses the North Atlantic.
Tensions are high between Moscow and Washington after US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Saturday. Russia, along with China, is an unconditional ally of the Venezuelan government.
Previously known as the Bella 1, the Marinera is one of a number of Venezuelan “shadow fleet” tankers operating against US and international sanctions.
It hastily painted on a Russian flag in an apparent bid for protection from Moscow following Mr Maduro’s capture on drugs charges.
Russian officials said the vessel is facing “increased and clearly disproportionate attention by the US and Nato military”.
