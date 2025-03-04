Why Trump’s speech to Congress won’t be a ‘State of the Union’ address

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It will look like the State of the Union, and will be broadcast on live television, but it’s called something else entirely: a joint address to Congress.

President Donald Trump will stand at the front of the U.S. House chamber to address a joint session of Congress, the first of his second term in office, on Tuesday night.

The joint address has its origins in the first term of President Ronald Reagan.

The U.S. Constitution requires that the president updates Congress and recommends policies, although the founding document doesn’t specify precisely when that address should take place.

Usually, presidents will deliver those remarks in January or February, reflecting on events of the previous year and outlining their policy priorities for the coming one. The message used to be known as “the President’s Annual Message to Congress.”

In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt began referring to it as the “Annual Message to Congress on the State of the Union.”

Shortly after he was sworn in for his first term in 1981, Reagan addressed a joint session of Congress, remarks that were called “Address Before a Joint Session of the Congress on the Program for Economic Recovery,” according to The American Presidency Project, at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

open image in gallery House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi rips up pages of Trump’s State of the Union speech in 2020 ( Getty Images )

Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton followed suit in their own first years in office, with 1989 and 1993 messages both entitled “Administration Goals.”

In 2001, President George W. Bush’s speech was his “Budget Message.”

According to the American Presidency Project, the impacts of these first-year speeches should be considered to have the same heft as the State of the Union addresses that follow in subsequent years.

And, just like the State of the Union address, the opposing party to the one that occupies the White House gives a brief speech in response, which, like the president’s remarks, is televised. This year’s will be delivered by Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.