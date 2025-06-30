Trump and his ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ just put the Senate in play for Democrats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Sunday, Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, announced that he would not seek re-election. This came after numerous threats from President Donald Trump because of Tillis’ opposition to the so-called “One Big, Beautiful” bill.

Trump had even floated the idea of endorsing a primary challenger against Tillis. But when The Independent caught up with Tillis, he seemed sanguine about the whole affair.

“I respect President Trump, I support the majority of his agenda, but I don't bow to anybody when the people of North Carolina are at risk and this bill puts them at risk,” he told The Independent.

Trump’s decision to bash a senator from a state he won and Republicans need to keep could be seen as reckless. But it also jeopardized Republicans’ chances of holding onto a Senate seat Tillis consistently won by narrow margins.

Tillis simply recognized a political truth: it’s nearly impossible to take away an entitlement once it is embedded in federal law and people have benefited from it. Voters tend to punish the party they see as trying to take away a benefit, particularly something as intensely personal as health care.

Trump’s decision to run Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) out of his seat over the “One Big Beautiful Bill” could have ripple effects that cost Republicans control of the Senate. ( REUTERS )

Trump should have learned this in 2017 after he failed to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, when the late Arizona Sen. John McCain delivered his dramatic thumbs down. But Trump’s bulldozing style and demand for absolute fealty from Republicans means he might be jeopardizing the future of the Republican majority in the Senate.

Democrats already had Tillis in their crosshairs after he had voted to confirm Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and he shepherded Kash Patel’s confirmation for FBI director. With an open seat, they have an even greater opportunity.

A few months ago, Inside Washington listed North Carolina as the Senate seat most likely to flip. That prospect is much more likely with Tillis’ departure.

But Tillis is not the only swing-state Republican who faces a bind because of the bill. Inside Washington listed Susan Collins’ seat in Maine as the No. 3 Senate seat most likely to flip.

Collins faces a major challenge considering the bill caps the taxes on healthcare providers that states use to raise matching funds for Medicaid. As a result, Collins has put forward an amendment to increase the amount of money to shore up rural hospitals from $25 billion to $50 billion.

That will certainly anger fiscal conservatives, to say nothing of Trump, despite the fact that many of his most die-hard supporters live in areas that depend on rural hospitals. Collins seems poised to run for re-election, especially after she defied gravity and beat back a Democratic challenger in 2020.

But she faces a bind: if she votes yes on the bill, she will have hurt her most vulnerable voters after wringing her hands for weeks. If she opposes it, she will have crossed Trump. At age 72, choosing not to run next year is always a viable option.

Republicans have 53 seats at the moment. So two seats flipping will not lose them the majority. But they also face the prospect of a bloody primary between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas, which could create an opening for a Democrat to win in the Lone Star State.

And just like how the passage of Obamacare and its ensuing aftermath led to Republicans winning Ted Kennedy’s seat in Massachusetts, as well as Democratic-held seats in Arkansas, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the vote on this piece of legislation could easily put Republicans on the defensive in states previously considered safe like Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.

A perfect example comes from recent Democratic history. When The Independent spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic nominee for vice president, last month, he compared it to the election that sent him to Washington.

“I believe in most part, in 2006 that one of the reasons I got elected to Congress in a tough district was over Social Security,” Walz told The Independent. Just the year before, George W. Bush had floated an idea to gradually replace Social Security with private retirements accounts.

The idea backfired and Democrats ran aggressively on it in 2006, which led to Walz winning a historically red seat in Congress before he ran for governor in 2018.

In the same token, the bill is already widely unpopular, much to the chagrin of Republican lawmakers, and whether it makes its way to Trump’s desk or it fails, they will be bombarded with ads about how they cut Medicaid.

For now, senators from both parties just have to keep on voting in the marathon series of amendments in the vote-a-rama. But the moment they walk out of the building, they will feel the brutal political climate as much as they do the muggy DC summer.