Tillis had voted against the motion to proceed on the spending bill and had signaled he would be a no because of the steep cuts to Medicaid. Trump sharply criticized him in a series of Truth Social posts.
The announcement is a political earthquake for Republicans as Tillis represents a seat in a perpetual swing state that Trump has only narrowly won in his three presidential elections.
