Republican Thom Thillis slams DC ‘hypocrisy’ as he reveals he won’’t run again amid public falling out with Trump

The decision puts a crucial swing Senate race in play

Sunday 29 June 2025 13:50 EDT
Comments
(AP)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced on Sunday that he would not run for re-election next year amid a public clash with President Donald Trump about “One Big, Beautiful Bill” that Republicans plan to pass this week.

Tillis had voted against the motion to proceed on the spending bill and had signaled he would be a no because of the steep cuts to Medicaid. Trump sharply criticized him in a series of Truth Social posts.

The announcement is a political earthquake for Republicans as Tillis represents a seat in a perpetual swing state that Trump has only narrowly won in his three presidential elections.

