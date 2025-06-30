Trump live updates: Senate to vote on ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ in defining moment for president’s second term
Senators to vote on unlimited series of amendments to sprawling tax and spending megabill
President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” will be subjected to an unlimited series of amendment votes in the Senate on Monday.
The 940-page tax and spending bill, which maps out much of Trump’s domestic agenda, narrowly passed the House of Representatives last month and scraped through the Senate 51-49 Saturday after Majority Leader John Thune and Vice President JD Vance persuaded most Republican dissenters to fall in line.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has warned that passage of the bill will add an estimated $3.3trn to the $36.2trn national debt over the next decade, which Democrats hope will give conservatives cause for concern.
Trump has urged his party to push through the bill regardless and ignore objections raised by the Senate parliamentarian about several of its provisions as its July 4 deadline looms.
Senators will kickstart the “vote-a-rama”, on what could prove to be a very long day, from 9am ET (2pm GMT), following a marathon weekend session that saw Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer call for the full text to be read aloud, which took from Saturday night well into Sunday afternoon.
Should it finally pass, it will be returned to the House for approval.
Elon Musk calls megabill 'utterly insane and destructive'
As Trump attempted to marshall his forces, his former pal once more poured scorn from the sidelines.
“It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future,” Musk warned.
Trump rejoices in ‘grandstanding’ rebel senator revealing he will not seek re-election
Despite the CBO’s warnings, the president has urged his party to push through the megabill as its July 4 deadline looms and has threatened to primary any Republican “grandstanders” who disobey.
That led to his attacking North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis over the weekend, who stressed he could not support the bill because of its likely impact on his constituents.
“What do I tell 663,00 people in two years, three years, when President Trump breaks his promise by pushing them off of Medicaid because the funding’s not there anymore?” he asked from the Senate floor.
The holdout also announced his plan not to seek re-election…
…which drew this gloating response from Trump:
Tillis could not resist responding with a sarcastic crack at the president and a reminder of his ill-advised decision to endorse Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor last year, which did not end well.
Senate megabill would explode debt and kick 11.8 million off Medicaid: ‘Our fiscal house is basically on fire’
New estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) have revealed that Senate Republicans’ version of Trump’s spending package would lead to more Americans losing health coverage than the version of the president’s flagship legislation that passed the House last month.
The legislation would push 11.8 million Americans off insurance by 2034, according to the report from the nonpartisan CBO.
Over the same period, federal spending on Medicaid, Medicare and Obamacare would be cut by $1.1trn. More than $1trn of the cuts would be made to Medicaid.
The estimates confirm the concerns of some Republicans who are worried about cuts to Medicaid, which amount to the steepest cuts to the federal healthcare program in history.
Some Republicans, worried about the deficit and national debt, have pressed for further cuts, while others fear what deep cuts mean for their constituents.
The estimates also clash with Trump’s promise not to cut Medicaid apart from removing what he describes as fraud and waste.
Senate to vote on ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ amendments on crucial day for Donald Trump’s presidency
President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” will be subjected to an unlimited series of amendment votes in the Senate on Monday in what promises to be a defining moment for his second term in the White House.
The 940-page tax and spending bill, which maps out much of the president’s domestic legislative agenda, narrowly passed the House of Representatives earlier this month and scraped through the Senate on Saturday night 51-49 after Majority Leader John Thune and Vice President JD Vance managed to persuade most Republican dissenters to fall in line.
Senators will start voting on amendments to the contentious megabill from 9am ET (2pm GMT) on Monday, a process that could well run long.
