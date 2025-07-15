Trump accuses impeachment leader Schiff of ‘mortgage fraud’ over Maryland home he keeps while repping California

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump called for California Senator Adam Schiff to be prosecuted for what he described as “mortgage fraud” as he claimed his longtime political foe has broken the law by previously claiming a home in suburban Maryland as his primary residence.

Writing on Truth Social Tuesday, the president claimed he’d been given information from the federally-backed mortgage lender Fannie Mae indicating that Schiff, who led the investigation leading to the president’s first impeachment trial, “has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud.”

He accused the first-term senator of having falsely claimed a Potomac, Maryland, house he has owned for decades as a “primary residence” while representing California in Congress, thereby gaining a more favorable interest rate than he otherwise would have been entitled to.

“Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook,” Trump said.

Schiff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

President Donald Trump accused political rival and Democrat Adam Schiff of ‘mortgage fraud’ for his Maryland home. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The president added that the alleged “fraud” ran from a 2009 refinancing of Schiff’s Maryland house until he designated it as a second home in 2020.

Schiff has represented California in D.C. since 2001 and, for almost all of that time, has kept a home in Maryland, where he has lived with his wife and where his children have attended public schools. He also keeps a condominium in Burbank, California, which is part of his former Los Angeles-area House district.

It was once common for House and Senate members to bring their families to Washington before the practice was turned into fodder for campaign attacks by Republicans during the 1994 midterm elections. In recent years, most members have kept their families back home for fear of political fallout, with some going so far as to sleep in their offices to avoid establishing any roots in the nation’s capital.

Other senators have faced questions over their Capital-area residences. Schiff’s predecessor, former senator Laphonza Butler, was forced to re-register to vote in California after she was appointed to the seat following the death of longtime California senator Dianne Feinstein. Butler, a longtime Democratic activist and operative, had longstanding ties to the Golden State but had been registered to vote in the Washington area.

Schiff’s ownership of the Maryland property was reported on during his Senate campaign by CNN, which at the time reported that the then-House member wasn’t likely to face any legal repercussions because the law at issue is ambiguous when it comes to the definition of a primary residence.

But Marisol Samayoa, Schiff’s spokesperson during the campaign and his current press secretary, told CNN last year that he has claimed both his properties as primary residences for mortgage purposes “because they are both occupied throughout the year and to distinguish them from a vacation property.”