Trump’s top DOJ enforcer Emil Bove says he’s not a ‘henchman’ as he denies bombshell whistleblower claims

Emil Bove, Donald Trump’s former criminal defense attorney who is now a top Department of Justice official, faced skeptical Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday during his confirmation hearing to serve on a federal appeals court in New Jersey.

Bove has been at the center of several major Justice Department controversies, from decisions to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams to the president’s sweeping anti-immigration agenda.

“I've disagreed with many nominees who appeared before this committee on matters of constitutional interpretation,” said the committee’s top Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois. “This nominee is in a category all of his own.”

Bove “has led the effort to weaponize the Department of Justice against the president’s enemies,” according to Durbin.

Trump’s nominee appeared on the committee one day after a bombshell whistleblower report accused Bove of instructing Justice Department staff to tell judges “f*** you” and ignore court orders against the president’s deportation agenda.

“There is a wildly inaccurate caricature of me in the mainstream media,” Bove said in his opening statement. “I am not anybody's henchman. I'm not an enforcer.”

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey slammed Bove for allegedly pushing Justice Department attorneys to ignore court orders, calling the allegations “a complete disregard for the rule of law.”

“I did not advise any Justice Department attorney to violate court orders,” Bove said in response.

California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff asked Bove directly whether he suggested telling the courts “f*** you,” as the whistleblower complaint alleges.

Bove said he didn’t “recall” the exact words he used.

The questions follow a whistleblower report from Erez Reuvani, who was fired from the Justice Department after admitting to a federal judge that the government mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Booker later outlined complaints made against Bove in 2018, describing him as “vindictive, always looking for leverage and power, a prosecutorial version of a drunk driver, completely reckless and out of control.”

“I categorically reject any claim of unethical or improper behavior by me,” said Bove.

Senators also grilled Bove over his involvement in the Justice Department’s decision to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, which Durbin called a “quid pro quo” to secure Adams’ cooperation with Trump’s immigration policies.

Bove called the allegation “completely false.”

Durbin also noted that Bove fired dozens of federal prosecutors who worked on cases connected to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, pointing to Trump’s “false and outrageous claim” that the prosecution of January 6 rioters was a “grave national injustice.”

The senator asked Bove if he had directed the removal of anyone who investigated or prosecuted rioters who assaulted officers on January 6.

“I did and continue to condemn unlawful behavior, particularly violence against law enforcement,” Bove replied.

“At the same time, I condemn heavy-handed and unnecessary tactics by prosecutors and agents,” he said. “Both of those things, I submit, are characteristic of these events.”

Bove said that the charges against Adams were dismissed because of “the weaponization of the criminal justice system” and “concerns about the effect of the ongoing prosecution on Mayor Adams' ability to govern and protect the public in New York City and also to campaign in the ongoing mayoral election.”

He rejected allegations that he made a political deal to drop the charges against Adams.

Democrats repeatedly expressed frustrations with Bove’s refusal to answer questions regarding the Adams case.

“I am absolutely flabbergasted that you would come before this committee and refuse to tell us basic facts about a case that is at the core of the challenges to the appearance of impropriety that should disqualify you,” said Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“Senator, if you have a question about the position that I took in public with respect to the Mayor Adams case, I'm happy to address it, and I've addressed several today,” said Bove.

Blumenthal also blasted Bove for having fired prosecutors who worked on January 6 cases. Bove responded that the allegation was inaccurate.

“I was concerned about efforts in the prior administration to embed those prosecutors as permanent employees at the U.S. Attorney's Office,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii also questioned Bove about investigations into his bellicose and aggressive management style.

“When I get constructive criticism, I absolutely take account of that and try and be better at my job and I did that,” Bove said.

Those allegations, however, are part of a “whisper campaign” from prosecutors against him, according to Bove.