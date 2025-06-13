Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleads not guilty to smuggling charges as wife tells supporters to ‘have faith’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges one week after Donald Trump’s administration returned him to the United States to face a federal grand jury indictment.

Three months after he was arrested and deported to a brutal Salvadoran prison, the 29-year-old Salvadoran father appeared in a red jumpsuit in a Nashville courtroom.

Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes also heard arguments over whether to keep Abrego Garcia detained while awaiting trial.

Federal judges and a unanimous Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return after government lawyers admitted he was removed from the country due to an “administrative error.” But the government spent weeks battling court orders while officials publicly said he would never step foot in the United States.

Officials abruptly returned him to the country last week following a federal grand jury indictment accusing him of illegally transporting immigrants across the country.

open image in gallery Jennifer Vasquez Sura told a crowd outside a Nashville courthouse on June 13 that her husband Kilmar Abrego Garcia ‘wants you to have faith’ as he faces federal criminal alleging a years-long human smuggling conspiracy ( Getty Images )

A decision to pursue a case against Abrego Garcia reportedly led to the abrupt departure of top prosecutor Ben Schrader, who feared the charges were politically motivated.

The two-count indictment filed in Tennessee last month and unsealed last week accuses Abrego Garcia of participating in a years-long conspiracy to illegally move undocumented immigrants from Texas. He faces one count of conspiracy to transport aliens and one count of unlawful transportation of undocumented aliens.

But in their request to keep him in jail before trial, federal prosecutors also claim he is a member of transnational gang MS-13 and “personally participated in violent crime, including murder.” Prosecutors also claim he “abused” women and trafficked children, firearms and narcotics. There is also an ongoing investigation into “solicitation of child pornography,” though no charges have been filed, prosecutors said.

Public defenders representing Abrego Garcia have argued that the government is compounding his mistreatment under the Trump administration by keeping him imprisoned after returning him.

“Mr. Abrego Garcia asks the Court for what he has been denied the past several months — due process,” his four appointed public defenders wrote in court filings this week.

He “obviously denies the government’s baseless gang-affiliation allegations,” they wrote.

open image in gallery Demonstrators rallied outside a federal courthouse in Nashville on June 13 as Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty to human trafficking charges ( REUTERS )

His wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura saw him for the first time in three months on Thursday — through a video screen while he remains in detention.

“To all the families still fighting to be reunited, after family separation, or if you too are in detention, Kilmar wants you to have faith,” she told a crowd outside a federal courthouse in Nashville on Friday.

She also relayed messages from her husband to supporters.

“He said, ‘these dark times we’re facing, all the tribulations God has put in our path, but keep praying and keep fighting. The light will come soon for all of us. And you too will be able to see your family again,’” Sura said.

“To everyone who continues to support Kilmar and the fight for justice, Kilmar says: ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God has put us in this path together for a reason,’” she added.

“Kilmar shares that he feels God’s presence with him. Only God knows the darkness he has faced these past three months. And Kilmar closed by saying, ‘God is also within all of us as you keep fighting for freedom for us, and I will soon see you.’”

Abrego Garcia fled gang threats in El Salvador and illegally entered the United States when he was 16 years old.

He has been working as a sheet-metal apprentice in Maryland, where he has been living with his wife and 5-year-old child, both U.S. citizens. The couple is also raising two other children from a previous relationship.

In 2019, an immigration judge blocked Abrego Garcia’s removal from the United States after his credible testimony that he fears violence and death in his home country.

But after a traffic stop in March, he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then deported to El Salvador’s brutal Terrorism Confinement Center. Abrego Garcia was later moved to another prison explicitly for non-gang members. He was imprisoned in the country for nearly three months.

Trump and administration officials repeatedly sought to justify his detention in El Salvador over allegations of criminal activity and gang membership — which were raised only after he was summarily deported.

Instead, Justice Department lawyers and Trump administration officials clashed with federal judges and raised a “state secrets” privilege to avoid answering a judge’s questions about the government’s relationship with El Salvador and conversations about his detention there.

In court filings this week in the months-long case challenging the constitutionality of his deportation, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys demanded sanctions against Trump officials for their “vocal and sustained and flagrant” defiance of court orders.

Administration officials and Justice Department attorneys should face fines and be held in civil contempt, they argue.