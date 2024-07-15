RNC 2024 live: Trump in Milwaukee for high-profile Republican convention after rally shooting
Follow the latest updates from Wisconsin as the GOP gathers to formally invite former president Donald Trump to be its 2024 presidential nominee
Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year’s Republican National Convention, a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.
The presumptive GOP presidential nominee – who will be coronated by his party as its 2024 candidate at the convention and finally unveil the identity of his running mate – was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage. Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.
The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.
Bloody but unbowed, Trump can now expect a hero’s welcome when he appears in Milwaukee – despite recently referring to the city as “horrible” – and has already revealed that he has completely revised his keynote speech to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.
JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Doug Burgum are thought to be the front-runners to be his running mate.
When does a presumptive Republican presidential nominee become a nominee?
Nearly 2,500 delegates are gathering in Milwaukee this week for a roll call vote to select the Republican presidential nominee, formally ending the presidential primary.
It will be a moment lacking in suspense: former president Donald Trump has already been the presumptive nominee for months, having clinched a majority of convention delegates on March 12 but he doesn’t officially become the party’s standard-bearer until after the roll call, when delegates vote on the nominee.
A vast majority of those delegates are already bound to support Trump, who only needs a majority to win the Republican nomination. However, due to state party rules, at least a handful are still slated to go to former candidate Nikki Haley, even after she released her delegates.
While Democratic delegates are technically allowed to stray from their pledged candidate to vote their conscience, Republican delegates remain bound to their assigned candidate no matter their personal views. That means that the party rules almost guarantee that Trump will officially become the nominee this week.
Trump reveals he tore up his convention speech after Saturday's shooting
The Republican has been speaking to The Washington Examiner and revealed that he’s had to come up with a whole new speech for the RNC this week in light of Saturday’s events.
“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” Trump lamented.
“Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches. Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”
Asked by the Examiner how he was coping with the shock of it all, he said: “That reality is just setting in. I rarely look away from the crowd.
“Had I not done that in that moment, well, we would not be talking today, would we?”
Who is speaking, what are the convention’s big events and when will Trump accept the nomination?
Here’s our guide to the four-day conservative jamboree in Milwaukee, which promises a beer-themed opening party, a speech by (checks notes) Amber Rose and various dubious sounding film screenings, including a Ronald Reagan biopic starring Dennis Quaid.
RNC schedule: Major speakers, events and when Trump will accept the nomination
From July 15 to 18, Republican lawmakers, delegates and other party figures will descend on the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to officially crown Trump the nominee and see him announce his running mate
What to look out for at Trumpworld’s RNC in Milwaukee
John Bowden is part of our team on the ground in Milwaukee this week.
Here’s his preview of what to expect.
Trumpworld’s RNC is about to begin in Milwaukee. Here’s what to look out for
Four-day convention will feature surprise celebrity speakers and a MAGA lovefest while Biden’s campaign experiences freefall
Donald Trump to appear at Republican convention after surviving assassination attempt
Trump has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year's Republican National Convention (RNC), a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.
The presumptive GOP presidential nominee was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night when a would-be assassin opened fire on the stage.
Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed.
The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents, but not before he had shot dead one bystander and critically injured two more.
You can follow all of the fallout from Saturday’s shocking attack over in our dedicated sister blog but, right here, we’ll be concentrating on the RNC, where, bloody but unbowed, Trump can expect a hero’s welcome.
But before we get down to convention business, here’s Rachel Sharp with Trump’s most recent comments on his ordeal.
Trump describes split-second moment that saved his life: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’
Trump claimed the shooting had given him new perspective heading into the Republican National Convention, prompting him to tear up his speech lashing out at Joe Biden for a new focus on a bid to ‘unite the country’
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at which the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump will be formally invited to represent that GOP in this year’s election race against Joe Biden.
Trump, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night, is expected to formally address the convention on Thursday, before which he will finally name his running mate, with Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum thought to be the front-runners for the honor of succeeding Mike Pence in the role.
