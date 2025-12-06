Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff challenged President Donald Trump to a debate on the U.S. economy Saturday after Trump blasted Fox & Friends on Truth Social for featuring Schiff, accusing the show of “heading in a different direction.

Early Saturday morning, Trump erupted on Truth Social, complaining about Fox & Friends hosting Schiff, a financial commentator and radio personality who has been vocal about America’s affordability crisis.

Trump, who has dismissed the concept of an affordability crisis as a Democratic “con job,” bristled at giving Schiff a platform to make his case.

“Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a ‘Stockbroker’ named Peter Schiff, a Trump hating loser who has already proven to be wrong,” the president wrote.

“Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction. He thinks prices are going up when, in fact, they are coming substantially down. Gasoline hit $1.99 a gallon yesterday, in certain states, and is down BIG since Biden.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump erupted on Truth Social Saturday following a 'Fox & Friends' appearance by Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff ( Instagram/@peterschiff/Getty Images )

Trump continued to claim that most prices are falling and blamed former President Joe Biden for creating the “affordability crisis,” insisting he’s fixing it, saying even the border is “already fixed.”

He ended by telling viewers to look into the “booker” responsible for putting Schiff on the show.

Hours later, Schiff responded on X with a proposal for the commander-in-chief.

“Since Pres. Trump called me a jerk and a loser for claiming that prices are still rising when he insists they're coming way down, I challenge him, or his designee, to a debate on the U.S. economy and the efficacy of his policies. If I'm as wrong as he says I am, let him prove it,” Schiff wrote, adding in a separate post that Trump should change the name of his social media site to “Lie Social.”

Fox & Friends has long been a consistently supportive platform for Trump, providing favorable coverage that boosted his public profile and framed him as a populist “blue-collar” candidate before and during his 2016 campaign.

The show amplified narratives supporting his policy agenda, defended him amid controversies, and shaped his messaging through speeches and social media.

While the program remained loyal, other parts of Fox occasionally criticized Trump, revealing internal tensions, and, over time, the relationship evolved, with occasional pushback from hosts.

open image in gallery CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins was also in Trump’s Truth Social cross hairs on Saturday morning ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the same flurry of posts on Saturday, Trump also attacked CNN journalist Kaitlin Collins,” always Stupid and Nasty,” for questioning the cost of the new White House ballroom, explaining that the higher price reflects a larger size, upgraded finishes, and improved viewing features.

“It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are,” Trump claimed. “It’s just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned.”

“Interestingly, and seldom reported, there are no taxpayer dollars involved. It is being fully paid for by private donations. FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore,” he continued.