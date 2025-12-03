Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon for the first time in four years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The national average price for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below $3 for the first time since May 2021 - giving consumers a welcome break amid persistently high costs in other areas.

The average price fell to $2.998 Monday, and saw a marginal increase to $2.999 Wednesday, according to the latest data from roadside assistance service AAA. Prices for mid-grade and premium gas checked in at $3.503 and $3.862, respectively.

"The national average has reached spring 2021 levels due to the lower price of crude oil, slugging gas demand, and cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline,” AAA Spokesperson Aixa Diaz told The Independent in an email. “Overall, 2025 has seen few fluctuations in the national average compared to previous years. Barring any major geopolitical events, pump prices should remain low this holiday season.”

GasBuddy, another firm that tracks gas prices, noted that other factors may be dragging prices down, too.

“With refinery maintenance largely complete and OPEC increasing oil production for December, oil prices have struggled,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick de Haan said in a press release. “Combine those factors and you have a solid recipe for continued downward pressure on gas prices in the weeks ahead.”

While the drop in national average prices is good news, consumers in many states are still paying far above $3 a gallon.

open image in gallery While the drop in national average prices is good news, consumers in many states are still paying far above $3 a gallon ( AFP via Getty Images )

Gas prices are lowest, generally speaking, along the Mississippi River right now. Several of those states are enjoying gas prices ranging from $2.411 per gallon to $2.654, according to AAA.

Here are the five states with the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas:

Oklahoma: $2.411

$2.411 Texas: $2.552

$2.552 Arkansas: $2.564

$2.564 Mississippi: $2.586

$2.586 Tennessee: $2.589

Costly California

While the Mississippi River cuts through the nation’s cheapest gas region, the Pacific Ocean washes up against the three states with the highest average gas costs in the country. AAA’s data reveals that prices out West range from $3.212 to $4.525.

Below are the five states with the highest average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline:

California: $4.525

$4.525 Hawaii: $4.444

$4.444 Washington: $4.155

$4.155 Oregon: $3.772

$3.772 Nevada: $3.699

Pennsylvania ($3.208) is the exception to the westward bias to high prices - it’s the only state on the East Coast and New England with an average price above $3.20.

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

How sub-$3 gas prices impact national and individual spending

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration indicates that Americans use around 376 million gallons of gas per day. Using that consumption as a baseline, here’s how collective spending on gas compares today to one week, month, and year ago, according to AAA’s pricing information at the time of publishing.

Point in time Average price of a gallon of regular fuel Collective cost based on 376 million gallons of daily fuel consumption Today $2.999 $1,127,624,000 One week ago $3.042 $1,143,792,000 One month ago $3.036 $1,141,536,000 One year ago $3.037 $1,141,912,000

The price dip to $2.999 has saved Americans a collective $16.2 million in gas costs daily compared to a week ago; $13.9 million compared to a month ago; and $14.3 million compared to a year ago.

On an individual level, the shift in average gas prices will have a mild effect on monthly spending. Today’s gas prices save drivers anywhere from 55 cents to $1.11 per month compared to prices a month ago, and 57 cents to $1.14 per month compared to one year ago.

The chart below shows monthly costs for individuals based on how much gas they use per month and gas prices for today, one month ago, and one year ago: