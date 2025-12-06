Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin yet to show interest in peace, Trump envoy admits ahead of latest talks
Senior US and Ukrainian officials have called on Russia to show an interest in peace as they enter a third day of talks.
US President Donald Trump’s advisers, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said in a joint statement with Ukrainian negotiators that “real progress toward any agreement” is dependent on “Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace”.
It comes after Mr Witkoff spent almost five hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.
Ukrainian negotiators Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov are in Florida for talks with the Trump team about a security framework for post-war Ukraine.
Russia unleashed a major missile and drone barrage on Ukraine overnight into Saturday, with 653 drones and 51 missiles used in the wide-reaching attack.
Ukraine’s air force said that they shot down and neutralised 585 drones and 30 missiles, adding that 29 locations were struck.
Putin-Modi talks and ‘uninterrupted fuel’ offer risk reigniting row with Trump
Vladimir Putin is risking a fresh row with Donald Trump after saying Moscow is prepared to provide “uninterrupted shipments” of fuel to India, after talks in Delhi with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, writes Alex Croft.
Putin signed an agreement to deepen the economic ties between the allies as Moscow looks to strengthen an embattled wartime economy, with the two leaders afterwards saying their ties were “resilient to external pressure”.
It is the latest evidence of the Indian prime minister looking to position himself closer to Russia, despite pressure from the US. Describing India's enduring partnership with Russia as "a guiding star", Modi said: "Based on mutual respect and deep trust, these relations have always stood the test of time."
Recap: Russia launches drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight
Russia has launched a major missile and drone barrage on Ukraine overnight into Saturday as US and Ukrainian officials meet for a third day of talks.
Russia used 653 drones and 51 missiles in the wide-reaching attack, which triggered air raid alerts across the country, Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday morning.
Ukrainian forces shot down and neutralised 585 drones and 30 missiles, the air force said, adding that 29 locations were struck.
At least three people were wounded in the Kyiv region, according to local officials. Drone sightings were reported as far west as Ukraine's Lviv region.
Russia carried out a "massive missile-drone attack" on power stations and other energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian regions, Ukraine's national energy operator, Ukrenergo, wrote on Telegram.
Russia's Ministry of Defense said its air defences had shot down 116 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight into Saturday.
Head of Ukrainian armed forces: 'Unacceptable' for Ukraine to 'simply give up territory' in peace deal
The head of the Ukrainian armed forces has said that it would be “unacceptable” for Ukraine to “simply give up territory” in a future peace deal with Russia.
Speaking to Sky News, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said: “Our main mission is to defend our land, our country, and our population...Naturally, for us it is unacceptable to simply give up territory. What does it even mean - to hand over our land? This is precisely why we are fighting; so we do not give up our territory.”
He said that a “just peace” for Ukraine would be one “without preconditions, without giving up territory”. He added: “It means stopping along the current line of contact”.
His comments come as Ukrainian officials and US advisers meet in Florida for a third day of talks over the security framework for post-war Ukraine.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff spent almost five hours with Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. After the meeting a Russian official said that “no compromise” had been reached on the crucial issue of control of Ukrainian territory.
US advisers and Ukrainian officials meet for third day of talks
Senior Ukrainian and US negotiators will meet for a third day of talks on Saturday after making progress on finding agreement on a security framework for post-war Ukraine.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, called on Russia to show a “serious commitment to long-term peace”.
In a statement, after a second day of talks in Florida on Friday, they said that any “real progress towards any agreement” will ultimately depend on Russia’s readiness for peace.
"Both parties agreed that real progress toward any agreement depends on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings," the statement said.
"Parties also separately reviewed the future prosperity agenda which aims to support Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, joint US-Ukraine economic initiatives, and long-term recovery projects."
The US and Ukrainian officials also discussed "deterrence capabilities" that Ukraine will need "to sustain a lasting peace".
Friday's session took place at the Shell Bay Club in Hallandale Beach, a high-end private golf and lifestyle destination owned by Mr Witkoff's property development company.
Previous diplomatic attempts to break the deadlock have come to nothing and the war has continued unabated. Officials largely have kept a lid on how the latest talks are going, though Mr Trump's initial 28-point plan was leaked.
Russian attack hits energy infrastructure in eight Ukrainian regions
Russian drone and missile attacks hit energy infrastructure in eight Ukrainian regions overnight, causing blackouts, Ukraine's energy ministry said
"Emergency repair work is already underway where safety conditions permit. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible," the ministry said.
Ukrainian women embrace combat roles as technology reshapes the battlefield
old soldier known as Monka didn’t see a combat role she could do. But that changed as technology reshaped the battlefield and opened new paths.
Last year, she joined the military as a pilot of short-range, first-person view, or FPV, drones after giving up a job managing a restaurant abroad and returning home to Ukraine to serve.
Her shift is part of a larger trend of more women joining Ukraine's military in combat roles, a change made possible by the technological transformation of modern warfare, military officials say.
Russian missiles hit railway hub near Ukraine's capital
A railway hub near Kyiv was attacked during a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that damaged the depot and railway carriages, Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said.
The railway did not report any casualties from the overnight attack in the town of Fastiv.
Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector and infrastructure in recent weeks, targeting power stations and railway hubs.
Ukrzaliznytsia said on Telegram that it was forced to cancel several suburban trains near the capital and the city of Chernihiv in northeastern Ukraine.
Emergency services reported a fire and destruction on the territory of the railway station and depot, but gave no more details.
Ukraine drones hit Russia's Ryazan, Voronezh regions
Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Ryazan and Voronezh regions overnight, causing damage but no casualties, local governors said this morning.
The attack sparked a fire on the roof of a multi-storey residential building, and debris from drones fell into the grounds of "an industrial facility," Ryazan governor Pavel Malkov said.
Malkov did not name the facility. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted a local refinery.
Ukraine has ramped up drone attacks deep inside Russia, aiming to knock out oil refineries, depots and pipelines. Ukrainian drones have struck at least 17 major refineries this year.
In the Voronezh region, governor Alexander Gusev said a drone strike damaged a fuel station, a school and several residential buildings.
Russia's defence ministry said its air defences shot down 116 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Keir Giles: Europe needs to get ready for war with Russia
The findings of the UK’s inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess demonstrate not only Russia’s ruthlessness but also the severe impact that even a limited Russian attack can have on unprepared societies like Britain, writes Russia expert Keir Giles.
In the same week, the latest iteration of the so-called “peace process“ over Ukraine has demonstrated once again how Europe as a whole is still paralysed by denial and magical thinking over the nature of the threat from Russia and what is needed to withstand it.
Unless and until European leaders face up to the threat and respond with the urgency it demands, they will continue to be seen in Moscow as a soft target.
