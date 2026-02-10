Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump seemed to be aware of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s activities with teenage girls and young women before the 2006 state charges against the pedophile financier, a document in the Epstein files suggests.

In a 2019 FBI interview, former Palm Beach Police Department chief Michael Reiter reportedly told federal investigators that Trump was among the first people to call the police department to thank them for investigating Epstein and recommended they look into “evil” Maxwell.

“Trump called the [Palm Beach Police Department] to tell him, ‘thank goodness you're stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this,’” the FBI transcript says.

Trump allegedly told Reiter that “people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting” and that he was once around Epstein “when teenagers were present” but that he “got the hell out of there.”

The newly-reported transcript appears to contradict the president’s claim that he had little to no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes before he was charged with solicitation of prostitution in Florida.

President was reportedly among the first people to call the Palm Beach Police Department about the investigation into Epstein ( US Department of Justice )

When asked, in July 2019, if he had any knowledge that Epstein molested underage women, Trump told reporters, “No, I had no idea. I had no idea.”

In July 2025, reporters asked Trump if he knew why Epstein had recruited female staffers from Mar-a-Lago. Trump responded, “No, I don’t know really why.”

The White House referred The Independent to the Justice Department for comment. The Independent has asked the Justice Department for comment.

Reiter’s name is redacted in the transcript. But he confirmed to the Miami Herald that the FBI interviewed him in October 2019 about his department’s investigation into Trump. Reiter said Trump called him in July 2006.

An FBI official told the Miami Herald it did not have “corroborating evidence” that Trump had called Reiter.

“We are not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago,” the official said.

