Trump called Ghislaine Maxwell ‘evil’ and thanked police for ‘stopping’ Epstein back in 2006: report
President told reporters last year he did not know why Epstein and Maxwell recruited young women from Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump seemed to be aware of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s activities with teenage girls and young women before the 2006 state charges against the pedophile financier, a document in the Epstein files suggests.
In a 2019 FBI interview, former Palm Beach Police Department chief Michael Reiter reportedly told federal investigators that Trump was among the first people to call the police department to thank them for investigating Epstein and recommended they look into “evil” Maxwell.
“Trump called the [Palm Beach Police Department] to tell him, ‘thank goodness you're stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this,’” the FBI transcript says.
Trump allegedly told Reiter that “people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting” and that he was once around Epstein “when teenagers were present” but that he “got the hell out of there.”
The newly-reported transcript appears to contradict the president’s claim that he had little to no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes before he was charged with solicitation of prostitution in Florida.
When asked, in July 2019, if he had any knowledge that Epstein molested underage women, Trump told reporters, “No, I had no idea. I had no idea.”
In July 2025, reporters asked Trump if he knew why Epstein had recruited female staffers from Mar-a-Lago. Trump responded, “No, I don’t know really why.”
The White House referred The Independent to the Justice Department for comment. The Independent has asked the Justice Department for comment.
Reiter’s name is redacted in the transcript. But he confirmed to the Miami Herald that the FBI interviewed him in October 2019 about his department’s investigation into Trump. Reiter said Trump called him in July 2006.
An FBI official told the Miami Herald it did not have “corroborating evidence” that Trump had called Reiter.
“We are not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago,” the official said.
More follows...
