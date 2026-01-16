Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel has compared Donald Trump accepting the Nobel Peace Prize medal from its actual winner to a baby being given a pacifier.

Kimmel’s opening monologue on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was laced with barbed jokes about Trump accepting the accolade from its 2025 winner, María Machado.

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado handed the medal to Trump Thursday after weeks of praising him for his interventions in her country.

“Rarely does a president yank a Nobel prize off of someone’s neck,” Kimmel jabbed. “He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier.”

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel offered up some of his own accolades to the president ( YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

Machado was given the prize for leading the resistance against former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, whom the U.S. military abducted in the first few days of 2026.

However, Trump later passed over Machado when naming Maduro’s successor because he was reportedly furious at not winning the award himself.

Kimmel blasted the entire affair in his monologue and pointed out that Machado eventually handing over the award still meant that she left without an endorsement.

He did admit, though, that she left with another gift from Trump.

“Machado didn’t leave empty-handed,” Kimmel laughed. “She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag.

“‘Thanks for the Nobel Prize,’” he continued. “‘Here’s a Make America Great Again mug. We appreciate you stopping by.’”

open image in gallery Maria Machado presented Trump with the medal just weeks after he kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ( The White House/Getty )

Continuing to lampoon Trump for his love of praise and awards, Kimmel wheeled several of his own trophies onto the stage and offered them up to Trump.

“Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse,” he teased, showing off his 1999 Emmy for Best Game Show Host and his 2015 Soul Train Award for White Person of the Year.

Kimmel said that accepting the award came with a caveat, though, as he gestured to the golden trophies.

“If, and only if, you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years,” he said.

Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis seen widespread backlash after a woman was shot to death by an ICE agent on January 7. Renee Good’s killing has sparked a wave of protests in the city and other parts of the country, with local officials demanding that ICE agents withdraw.

open image in gallery Machado leads Venezuela’s opposition and long supported Trump ( AFP/Getty )

“The choice is yours,” Kimmel continued, offering up his trophies. “I will personally deliver any or even all of these to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”

As Kimmel concluded his monologue, he tore into Trump for suggesting that the United States does not need to have midterm elections this year.

He suggested that the president’s alleged “master plan” begins by calling his opponents “vermin” and the “enemy within,” while claiming they are members of militia groups such as Antifa.

Kimmel claimed that Trump’s next step was deploying ICE agents to cities that have not requested them.

“Step three, when the people inevitably protest being occupied by their own government, you accuse them of starting an insurrection and then step four, you invoke the Insurrection Act, you call out the military, you cancel the elections, and you take charge for good,” Kimmel warned.